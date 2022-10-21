Overwatch 2 Double XP Weekend Starts Today

It’s fair to say things haven’t got off to the greatest of starts for Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment has had to work pretty hard to make up for the multiple launch issues players have had with the new iteration of Overwatch. After a recent apology but not a whole lot of improvements, Blizzard is now trying to compensate for players’ woes with a double XP boost this weekend.

Blizzard has been working hard to address many of the bugs and issues players have been experiencing since the game’s launch. However, many players are still experiencing difficulties with incorrect rankings and other crashing issues. The game’s latest patch should have helped with that, but Blizzard has decided to offer some boosts to the community to try and do some further damage control. The latest of these is the upcoming double XP weekend.

THIS WEEKEND IS A 2x MATCH XP WEEKEND!



The #Overwatch2 festivities run from Oct 21 at 11am PT thru Oct 24🎉 See you there! pic.twitter.com/fQEc7Gao9Z — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 20, 2022

According to the Overwatch 2 Twitter account, the double XP weekend will get underway today from 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST / 8P M CEST and run until Monday, October 24. All matches completed during the four-day window will earn players double XP, which will come in pretty handy for those looking to boost their Battle Pass. This is the perfect time to get to work on levelling up that pass, as players will need to hit level 55 before they can unlock the new Overwatch 2 hero Kiriko. For those who don’t enjoy the grind of levelling up through experience alone, Kiriko can also be unlocked the quicker way by spending 1,000 Overwatch Coins on the premium Battle Pass.

While the game has seen a massive surge of players heading into the hero shooter’s new game modes, Kiriko has previously been unavailable in Overwatch 2‘s competitive modes. That’s changed as of late, with the game’s new support hero being ready to roll for those who are enjoying the new 5v5 style of gameplay introduced in Overwatch 2. In addition, players have also got the upcoming Halloween-themed event to look forward to in Overwatch 2. This has recently been confirmed as the earlier-rumoured Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event.

This seasonal update will be bringing in new skins for selected Overwatch 2 characters as well as a brand new PvE game mode. Heroes Junker Queen, Kiriko, Reaper, Ashe and Sojourn will be amongst the characters to be getting some new spooky seasonal style skins as part of the event, which Blizzard has confirmed will be an entirely new event designed as a sequel to Junkenstein’s Revenge. Halloween Terror, the overall seasonal update, will come into play on October 25. In the meantime, there’s plenty of valuable match XP to be gained over the next few days before all the creepy capers kick off next Tuesday.

