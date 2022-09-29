Melbourne International Games Week Steam Demo Event Is Live

The biggest gaming event on the Australian video game calendar is about to kick off and for fans across the country, but even the globe more broadly, you now have the opportunity to get a taste of some of the brilliance hailing from the country responsible for recent classics such as Hollow Knight, Untitled Goose Game, Cult Of The Lamb, The Forgotten City, and many more. Today Steam has launched just the second ever Melbourne Internation Games Week (MIGW) Steam Festival event where players will have the ability to try out some of the next wave of games coming from the Australian development scene.

The Steam event kicks off the broader Melbourne International Games Week event which plays host to Games Connect Asia Pacific (GCAP) for developers to get together, attend seminars and connect with their peers whilst sharing knowledge, but ends with the public-facing, consumer-focused PAX Australia, also in Melbourne, running from October 7, October 9, 2022. Before those events kick off, however, fans now have the opportunity to jump onto the Steam Melbourne International Games Week Steam landing page to check out the various keynote presentations that are on, as well as a host of demos for new releases, and upcoming Australian developed indie games including Samurai Punk’s Justice Sucks: Tactical Vacuum Action, Shape Shop’s Mars First Logistics, Wylde Flowers from Studio Drydock, and Catchweight Studios’ Conscript. There are numerous other demos for several other games with more to be loaded up in the coming days.

As per the Steam Landing page, we learn a bit more about what players can engage with via the MIGW 2022 Steam Celebration

WHAT IS THE MIGW 2022 STEAM CELEBRATION Melbourne International Games Week is hosting its second annual Steam festival to highlight the broad range of video games developed in Victoria, Australia! Join us for a celebration of video games and the people who make them, from September 29 – Oct 6, here on Steam! Celebrating games made in Victoria, Australia

🎤 Talks, Panels and Concerts – Over 14 Hours of Livestreams!

💸 Over 70 discounted games as part of our MIGW Steam Sale

🎮 Try out over 30 new and upcoming games and wishlist them today

🎥 A series of developer livestreams from our exhibiting developers

As for Melbourne Internation Games Week itself, the event’s home page provides more information for curious gamers,

After two years of engaging online audiences across the globe, Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) returns to Melbourne from 1-9 October 2022. Now in its 8th year, MIGW is the biggest games event in Asia Pacific and a fixture on the global calendar, connecting games, technology and culture, with a broad program for industry, educators, and game enthusiasts alike.

For those in the area wishing to attend, you can check out the schedule here.

Source