Square Enix Reveals New RPG Various Daylife

In a day that’s so far been packed with surprises, Square Enix dropped another one during today’s Nintendo Direct. In amongst all the other news and big reveals comes the publisher’s latest life sim RPG. It’s time for an adventure to meet the grind of daily life in the accurately titled Various Daylife, which is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The game, which blends the joy of adventure with the monotony of hard work, was originally launched as an iOS game on the Apple Arcade. It looks as though Square Enix has now seen fit to port it to Switch and also to PlayStation 4 and PC. The PS4 and PC versions of Various Daylife will be available on September 16, so there’s not too much longer to wait if you’re keen to get stuck into an adventure that demands a solid grasp of work-life balance on those platforms. You can check out today’s announcement trailer for Various Daylife right here to see if this is the line of work you want to get into.

Various Daylife makes use of a fundamental mechanic of character growth through physical labor and mental challenges, which you’ll need to do in order to build enough strength to go exploring. With more than 20 job classes and over 100 types of work to do, there’ll be plenty to keep budding adventurers busy. It’s not all work, work, work though. Players will need to carefully balance their daily duties with their character’s mental and emotional well-being. It sounds a bit like real life, although it certainly looks a lot prettier in Various Daylife.

The game is a single-player RPG that thrusts players into a strange world on the newly-discovered continent of Antoecia. Tasked with exploring the land and contributing to the building of an entirely new civilization, it’ll be up to players to develop their character and grow their settlement via hard work and strategic thinking.

Some of the game’s turn-based combat and dialogue systems are also showcased in the new trailer, which is detailed further by Square Enix in an official update on their website. It looks as though Various Daylife will make use of players’ work perks in order to gain advantages during battle scenarios. The same will apply to players’ teammates, so it’ll be essential to find out what particular professions the NPC companions have and how that could be useful in battle. Despite the interesting choice of name, Various Daylife looks as though it could bring some engaging gameplay and interesting combat mechanics to its new platforms. We’ll just have to wait and see how it’s received by players.

Various Daylife is available now on Nintendo Switch, with releases for PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam coming on September 16.

