Triangle Strategy Coming to Steam on October 13th

There has very much been a movement in the video game space over the last few years that involves RPGs using a different style to help flesh out their world while still embracing the roots of the genre. The 2.5 HD style started with Octopath Traveler, which is now getting an already anticipated sequel, and then was continued on via Triangle Strategy. Both games did their best to honor the RPG titles that came before them. What’s more, the latter embraced the “Tactics” style of gameplay and most very much enjoyed it. Now, they should be happy to hear that the game is coming to Steam next month.

The reveal was made by Square Enix themselves in a press release where they noted that the title would be coming out on October 13 to the PC via Steam. They also noted how it was welcomed into the world with“positive acclaim, and they were right about that. The game also was one that had good sales, getting close to a million in less than a month’s time. With it going to Steam, it’s not hard to think that the game will cross that threshold and then some.

For those who have never played Triangle Strategy before, allow us to detail the title for you.

In the game, you’ll play as Serenoa Wollfort, the young prince of a bannerman lord in a realm in which three kingdoms dominate in their own ways. A very tenuous balance is held between these three, and to keep it, Serenoa is meant to wed a lady from the kingdom of Aesfrost known as Frederica.

However, when a new development stirs the pop, Aesfrost wages war and cripples one of the other kingdoms in an instant. Now, Serenoa and his allies must make their way across the land, defending their homes, and their people, and choosing where to go next based on the strength of their convictions.

We mean that literally here as the title puts in a very interesting mechanic known as the “Scales of Conviction.” In it, there will be multiple choices laid out for you, and you must choose which route to take. The path of Morality, Utility, or of Liberty. Your choices will emphatically change the game, and there are four different endings that you can get as a result.

What’s more, there are plenty of characters to get in the game to strengthen your party and ensure that you have the right members to change things in your strategy. There are even special training missions that can help you level up characters and get you items and gold.

Triangle Strategy is a deep RPG, and if you were to get it on Nintendo Switch or PC, you would not regret it.

Source: Square Enix