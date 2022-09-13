Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Welcomes Two New Additions

Image is taken from one of the new additions Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

It’s that time again, Microsoft has updated the selection of games that appear on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with two new additions joining the already fine collection of playable games. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most expensive tier of the Microsoft subscription service, but don’t let the price put you off because you get way more content for your cash than any of the other tiers. This tier allows players to gain access to not only Xbox console games, but games that are released on the cloud and PC Game Pass as well, if that doesn’t convince you then we just don’t know what will.

As of today on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, users will be able to play DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, whereas PC Game Pass subscribers can play Ashes of Singularity: Escalation. In terms of a removal date for these two titles, nothing has been confirmed yet, but if we are to go off the usual rule of thumb, then we would guess that they will stick around for at least a year

Let’s dive into these two games though because there will be some people out there craving a little more information. First up is Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation; a real-time strategy game that was first released in 2016. Originally titled Ashes of the Singularity, but later merged with the standalone expansion pack Escalation, and then… boom, a combination of epic proportion. The merging of games was a positive power move because the reviews for the title when above and beyond what was expected. For all the real-time strategy fans out there, this should be right up your street, so if you have access to any of the subscription services mentioned, then this is worth a try.

The second game included is DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, and with a title like that, it would be hard to guess what it is about. This game is based on the recently released movie of the same name, and it is available to play on the cloud, consoles, and PC – so there are no excuses for not playing it, understand? Believe it or not, this is a shooter game (I know, right?) and it didn’t exactly receive a warm welcome when it was released just a few months ago. This is a rare feat for the Game Pass though, with the addition of a pretty much brand-new game, and don’t let the reviews put you off because this is a really fun game for kids to experience.

These two games might have been released today, but if they aren’t to your fancy then take a look at the other games that will be available on the platform this week. The full list of games with dates for this week is as followed:

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) – September 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Cloud/Console/PC) – September 13

You Suck at Parking (Cloud/Console/PC) – September 14

Despot’s Game (Console and PC) – September 15

Metal: Hellsinger (PC and Xbox Series X) – September 15

