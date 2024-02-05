The 32 Best Open World Games For Xbox One

Open world video game titles are always popular. There is a ton of work that goes into crafting a massive area for players to explore. It could mean creating additional side quests, giving a reason to venture out into the open wilderness, or simply creating some space to really set the tone and setting of the in-game world. If you own an Xbox One and are after some great open-world video game titles then we suggest checking out some of our favorites down below. Now I always like to make mention that there are no definitive lists. We all have our personal favorites so if you don’t see a game on here that you enjoy, then let us know your game recommendations in the comments below. Give some of your own recommendations for our viewers to try out and we’ll, of course, keep this list updated over time to add new exciting games that are released on the platform.

#32 Palworld

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: January 19, 2024 (early access)

Ah, the open-world games are known for their excellence…

Well, not really; many of them are quite barren and boring, so you need something to make it worth playing another, right? That’s where Palworld comes in. This world is filled with various creatures to capture and have fun with. Or put them to work endlessly so you don’t have to raise a finger.

Just as important, you can ride around on these “Pals” so you can reach new parts of the world. You never know what might be around that next corner or within a cave, so make sure you have the right Pals to protect you!

#31 Hogwarts Legacy

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S – February 10, 2023

Release Date: (PS4 Xbox One – May 05, 2023) (Switch – July 25, 2023)

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer. The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms. Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#30 Coral Island

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 11, 2022

Is the big city too much for you? How about moving to an island where you can run a farm? Coral Island will give you that opportunity, and you might find some fun as you farm the days away.

You’ll have the chance to make the farm of your dreams, and as you do, you’ll see nature reborn around you. Plus, you can help the local townspeople revitalize the island and their town.

As time passes, you might find someone in the town you like and want to have a life with them. It’s your farm, your island, so see where life takes you!

#29 Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: October 25, 2022

Plenty of medieval games out there desire nothing more than to give you an “authentic” experience to help you see what it was like back in those ancient times.

If you want a new perspective on that period, get Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord. The title puts you in the role of a character you create and then sets you on a path to make a clan that stands above all others.

Given the breadth of things you can do in the game, you’ll want to play it multiple times to see the various paths you can choose. So claim your glory, and then start over and claim it in a different way!

#28 Sonic Frontiers

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: November 08, 2022

Many fans have been begging for the “blue blur” that is Sonic to have a game worthy of his legacy. Thankfully, Sonic Team was able to deliver that with Sonic Frontiers. The game is Sonic’s first foray into the open world, and while not everything works within it, the game is incredibly solid.

The game puts Sonic on a mysterious set of islands that have somehow become the home of the Chaos Emeralds. But not everything is what it appears, especially after Sonic’s allies are kidnapped and trapped on the island!

Additionally, new enemies will test Sonic like never before and force him to learn new techniques to take them down! So are you ready to go fast once again?

#27 Atomic Heart

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One XSX|S PS5

Release: February 21, 2023

There are numerous open-world games out there for you to buy. However, with the market cluttered, you might want one that feels interesting versus just having “lots to do.” If that is the case, give Atomic Heart a try.

The game is an alternate history take where Russia created a utopia for its people. But just when they were going to take their people to the stars, things went haywire.

You’ll have to go through the many levels of this “utopia” to find the truth about what happened and who set events in motion. But be warned! Many obstacles stand in your way. So load up with all the weapons and powers you can to take them on!

#26 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When it comes to the LEGO saga of games, you know what you’re going to get when enter. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga though will give you as much bang for your buck as possible by letting you do your best to go through the entire mainline Star Wars saga.

Yes, all nine mainline movies will be playable here, and so you’ll get to see how LEGO does both the story and the comedy.

Plus, there are SO MANY COLLECTIBLES to go and get and characters to play as. So play who you want, how you want, and just have fun with it! It’s a LEGO game after all.

#25 Outward Definitive Edition

What would it be like to be in a wild world that you need to go and explore and survive in? Outward Definitive Edition will give you the answer to that.

You are not a special character in this world, you are just a regular person that has to go and deal with all that the outside world has to offer.

And it has to offer a lot! You can build in this world, and learn magic, and seek out all sorts of hidden areas and treasures. The game will be challenging, but if you make it through, you might just see how special this world is.

#24 Mad Max

Fans of the post-apocalyptic action series won’t want to miss this one. Step into the shoes of Max Rockatansky as he makes his way through the wasteland with his ever-evolving vehicle, the “Magnum Opus.” With a focus on vehicular combat, players can upgrade their rides with weapons and armor as they make their way to the “Plains of Silence” to finally find some peace. It might be almost seven years old at this point, but that doesn’t make it any less fun.

#23 Sunset Overdrive

For a good little while, Sunset Overdrive was an Xbox One exclusive until it finally made its way onto the PC platform. This game was developed by Insomniac Games and it was one of the first big titles released on the console platform back in 2014. The game was set in a weird apocalypse where space mutants have taken over the world and you were left having to fight them off. With a bright colorful art pallet, wacky weaponry, and over-the-top action, there was quite a bit to love when it came to Sunset Overdrive.

The world travel is a ton of fun and while it’s not as massive as other games on this list, the way the developers put effort into traversing is certainly appreciated. You’ll have rails to grind and the ability to make a huge leap off of certain items in the game, it’s really just a satisfying way to quickly make your way around the map. There’s plenty of missions to complete and it’s had somewhat of a resurgence lately after being released on the PC platform. While we’re not sure if we will ever get a sequel, this IP has quite a cult following.

#22 Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is an open-world first-person shooter with staying power. Recently ported to current-gen systems, this third installment in the Metro series includes plenty of survival horror and stealth elements along with linear levels and sandbox environments. Set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of the former Russian Federation, players must defend themselves from mutated creatures and hostile humans galore.

#21 Subnautica

Explore the open ocean on the alien planet 4546B in this open-world survival action-adventure title. After the spaceship Aurora crashes on a strange new world, players must collect resources and face a number of alien creatures to survive and thrive. The majority of the game takes place underwater, and the survival and hardcore difficulty modes are perfect for those wanting a unique challenge.

#20 Lost Judgement

A sequel to the 2018 game Judgement–a spin-off of the Yakuza series–Lost Judgement follows private detective Takayuki Yagami as he investigates a sex offender and murderer. Players will explore the Japanese cities of Kamurocho and Isezaki as they employ stealth, platforming, and trailing segments, as well as some visually stunning street brawls. The game was nominated for Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021.

#19 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Despite some serious bugs at launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance has managed to pick up the pieces of its early issues. Set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia, the game is very focused on historical accuracy, and features branching quest lines and a sprawling open-world environment. It also includes period-accurate weapons, clothing, architecture, and combat techniques.

#18 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

The sequel to 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War follows the previous game’s narrative. Set between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the player controls the ranger Talion, who has been well-trained as a ranger of Gondor, but also has unique abilities thanks to the elf lord Celebrimbor, with whom he shares his body. If you’re a fan of Tolkien’s work, there’s no reason to miss this one.

#17 Mafia: Definitive Edition

This remake of the 2002 game Mafia found a way to be remarkably fresh. Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Illinois during the 1930s, players control Tommy Angelo, a Sicilian-American cab driver-turned-ganger. The game’s open-world structure rewards free exploration, and a post-release update in October 2020 added new activities, including taxi missions and a racing mode. Players can also choose to play Mafia in black and white as an homage to film noir movies of the era.

#16 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Set 22 years after Dying Light, players step into the shoes of Aiden Caldwell as he seeks to survive the post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested city of Villedor. Choices made in the game impact the game world, and the map is four times larger than the original game–meaning you need to get to work to see it all. Also, someone just made a mod to up the difficulty to extreme levels, so go chase after that challenge.

#15 Sea of Thieves

Traverse the high seas in this shared-world adventure game. Sea of Thieves is unique in that your vast exploration won’t lead to meeting bland NPCs–you’ll be meeting other players, deciding if you want to be friends, or going head-to-head. With the goal of becoming the ultimate pirate legends, players need to complete plenty of quests and level their rank to get that auspicious title.

#14 The Ascent

Swedish indie game studio Neon Giant surprised everyone with its debut game The Ascent. Made by just 12 developers, the cyberpunk-themed action RPG takes place in a futuristic dystopian world called Veles, controlled by a powerful megacorporation. Players assume control of a worker enslaved by the company and must stop other factions from seizing control after The Ascent Group finally collapses. Notably, the score is worth a listen, composed by Paweł Błaszczak. Previously, he composed for The Witcher and Dying Light.

#13 Final Fantasy XV

The fifteenth main installment to the Final Fantasy franchise told a story revolving around a war between two empires. Player steps into the role of Noctis, the prince of one empire, and begins a journey with his friend to fight alongside his kingdom. Likewise, this game was set in a rather big open world. Now Final Fantasy XV doesn’t keep an open-world throughout and it’s not something that would really warrant exploring too much. Most fans had wished there were more towns and areas to visit with NPC interactions. Still, there are some points of interest and quests you can complete and some treasure is not marked directly on the map so if you want to find everything, the game puts a focus on having players going out and explore the area.

#12 Far Cry 5

Each mainline Far Cry game puts you into a different region with an advisory you have to overcome. For Far Cry 5, players are dropped into Hope County, a fictional Montana place in the United States where locals have been dealing with a religious cult-like group that has taken control of the area. With no backup coming and the town overrun by the cult, you have an uphill battle. This is also a rather large map with different missions to take on. Now this game doesn’t feature a whole lot to do in this open world. It’s essentially just a setting to space things out for the campaign, but you will still find different missions to tackle along with innocent civilians that are needing rescue. Furthermore, there are areas that are controlled by the cult and you can have some intense firefights in order to clear the area out and reclaim the location.

#11 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Chances are you already know about Skyrim. Come on now, it’s a game that launched back in 2011 and we’re still seeing it pop up with new releases on current-generation platforms. The worldwide hit won’t go away and it’s for good reason, Skyrim is just incredibly addicting. This open-world RPG throws you into a world that is full of lore, factions, races, and in the center of it all, a storyline that deems you as the central piece in how this world will change going forward. Now the best part of Skyrim, in my opinion, is how this game doesn’t hold your hand, instead of after the tutorial you’re pretty much left on your own.

You’ll be able to freely explore, find new areas, meet people in need, and ultimately build your character up to the protagonist or even antagonist of your dreams. This world is pretty big and filled with different points of interest whether it be towns, caves, or just old ruins left from another time. Exploring is also how you’re going to further progress and take on side quests. There are different little societies as well and clubs such as joining a group of thieves or assassins. It’s also a game that readily throws out enemies from giants, wild creatures to bandits. While there have certainly been other iconic open-world games released that does a better job at making a lived-in world today, you can easily find yourself losing countless hours building up a character and going on a grand adventure in this game without even having to progress through the main campaign.

#10 No Man’s Sky

When No Man’s Sky released, it was met with a ton of anticipation and high expectations. Fans have been building up No Man’s Sky as the next big thing and there was equally a ton of promises made by the development studio. Unfortunately, the game just wasn’t able to reach the expectations that the fans had already in mind. Still, the developers continued to make several big updates and changes to the game, giving players more to enjoy.

In this game, players take the role of an explorer as you venture through space and visit uniquely generated worlds. It’s a game all about exploring, charting out planets for other players to play, study new vegetation and creatures that live on the planet. There’s also plenty to explore, but mostly you’ll be venturing through the unknown in order to secure more resources and goods to help craft items. Ultimately, you’ll have to seek enough resources to leave the planet and reach your next desired location. It may not be as lively of an open world as some of these other games, but the ability to play with friends, freely explore and venture into the unknown should provide for some fun.

#9 Batman: Arkham Knight

We know a classic when we see one. Batman: Arkham Knight is the superhero game of most people’s dreams, with Gotham City entirely open for exploration, a satisfying story, plenty of side quests, and tons of ways to subdue the bad guys. Familiar characters are around every turn, and the post-release content didn’t skimp either. It doesn’t matter that the game is seven years old–we’re still waiting on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League anyway.

#8 Forza Horizon 5

The racing juggernaut likely needs no introduction–not after amassing 18 million players in just over two months and celebrating the largest launch in Xbox history. Players race through a hyper-realistic representation of Mexico, boasting the largest map in the series. (Some may not see Forza as an open-world game, but what else do you call it when you have full reign over what feels like an entire country?) With over 570 cars to collect, you’d better get to work.

#7 Red Dead Redemption 2

There was a ton of hype building up Red Dead Redemption 2. After several years passed from the time Red Dead Redemption released, the sequel brought in another epic outlaw adventure set several years before the events of the first Redemption game. It’s a story that follows the Dutch Van Der Linde gang which features our protagonist from the first installment, John Marston along with the main protagonist we’ll be stepping into the role of, Arthur Morgan. We will, of course, refrain from spoiling this game, though its certainly a long one to go through at about fifty hours to complete and that’s not including the side quests.

This game is massive in size. With several towns, hideouts, gangs, wildlife, even terrains, exploring is highly rewarded. In fact, if there’s one issue that I had after my first playthrough of this game is that there’s no option after you complete the campaign to see just where all the extra little side quests are at. Trust me there is a ton of side quests, random encounters, loot, and even collectibles to find. You just have to take your horse and venture off the unbeaten path in hopes you stumble upon the next major character cry for help. There are also random encounters, it could be a bandit stealing money from you, a rival gang looking to avenge a fallen brother, a kidnapper moving towards the outskirts of town, to even another outlaw locked up in a wagon begging for your help.

If you’re not after quests or even random encounters, there’s plenty more to do in this open world. You can freely explore, hunt for some game, and even fish. There are gunsmiths to customize your weapons, horses to purchase and manage, not to mention the great outdoors to take.

#6 Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto is going to have a big following with each major release and it’s not surprising when Grand Theft Auto V released that Rockstar hit some record-breaking numbers. It broke several Guinness World Records such as the fastest-selling video game of all time but even more, it was the fastest entertainment property at the time to reach a $1 Billion. Let that settle in for a bit, the fastest entertainment property beating out big blockbuster movie hits. Thankfully, the sales were warranted as the game delivered big time. It was a brand new story where players got to control three unique characters whose stories intermingled with each other.

This game is also set in a rather big world as well thanks to the lively Los Santos. The massive buildings to suburban areas and even northern dirt terrains, it simply gave players plenty of areas to explore. Not to mention the oceans could be explored with the likes of a submarine, not that there is nothing too lively to explore in the ocean but it’s at least an option. At any rate, the game was filled with different missions and even random encounters from strangers in need of help. Rockstar would later expand on this with Red Dead Redemption 2, but this feature was still something that gave a reason to venture out into the open city and see what all would come up. However, what really made this city a bit more lively is the online multiplayer.

Rockstar games players Grand Theft Auto Online, an online multiplayer component that’s still being enjoyed today, years after Grand Theft Auto V first launched. The online component puts players together in Los Santos where they can connect or wreak havoc. However, it’s the extra missions that players can go through to earn in-game currency or compete in different challenges whether it be brutal gun battles to some wacky fast-paced races. When you’re bored with the single-player content and feel that you’ve seen everything there is to see offline, you’ll want to switch over to the multiplayer game mode and enjoy Los Santos with players around the world.

#5 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set in 431 BCE where players will have the choice of being a mercenary that fights for Athens and the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League led by Sparta. Either way, players will be a descendant of Spartan King Leonidas I during the Peloponnesian War. Much like the previous Assassin’s Creed installments, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will feature a modern-day protagonist as well. Ubisoft reintroduces players to Layla Hassan who was present during Assassin’s Creed Origins. Developers over at Ubisoft also worked on a more RPG progressive system in this upcoming title which ranges from dialogue choices to a skill tree that can help in aspects such as stealth and combat.

Of course with this list, the main focus is what the open world is like. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players are given a rather massive world. One that you can venture through on foot, horse, and boat. Not to mention there is a fast-travel system if you rather zip through the world in order to complete some side quests or main campaign. It’s also a world that features different types of cities and areas that are ruled by particular factions. As a result, you may be in good graces when you enter an area or you might find yourself having to fight against a swarm of enemies. Still, this game is rewarding when you simply take the time to venture out and explore. Whether its stumble upon an old ruin, a new city, or simply a person in need of a helping hand, a good portion of this game will be based around you taking the initiative and venturing out into the unknown. Of course, with that said, there is level scaling in this game so if you reach an area with some heftier enemies to face against then you’ll want to steer clear from starting too much trouble or taking on a quest that will have you interacting much in the region.

#4 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The ninth installment in the Metal Gear series to be directed, written, and designed by the madman himself Hideo Kojima and his final work at Konami, The Phantom Pain is set 11 years before the events of the original Metal Gear. Compared to previous titles, players have more freedom to explore while still being named one of the best stealth titles of all time.

#3 Fallout 4

Bethesda may be best known for two franchises, Fallout, and The Elder Scrolls. Both of which make our list. Fallout 4 is the latest mainline installment to the franchise, outside of the spin-off MMO and the mobile title. With that said, there was so much hype built up around the fourth mainline Fallout video game. This time around we started the game off before the war where you get the ability to live life in a Vault. However, things don’t go as planned and you’re left with having to venture out into the open Wasteland. It’s a journey that would be familiar if you enjoyed Fallout 3 or Fallout New Vegas, though the story this time involves finding your kidnapped child.

Just like the past Fallout video games, there is a big open world for you to explore. There’s different terrains, towns, groups, and it always feels like you’re just scratching the surface of what this world has to offer. You can go off the path and take on side quests, loot for goods, help people in need, and ultimately feel like this is your world to shape. This game is especially worth the price of entry right now, with all the DLC and main game content you can go through, the price drop is well worth picking up a copy of the game.

#2 The Witcher 3

We don’t have to tell you about The Witcher series. It started as a successful novel series, was adapted into an even more successful video game series and from there was adapted into a mega-hit Netflix streaming series. There’s no stopping people from knowing what The Witcher is. Still, if you’re after an open-world game and have yet to try out The Witcher 3 then, frankly, we’re surprised. It’s been such a massive iconic video game RPG that it becomes a game most are revisiting quite often especially now that the streaming service made its debut.

The Witcher 3 is also very much an open-world video game. We hear it quite a bit online when it comes to The Witcher 3 in comparison to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It’s an honest question as both are fantasy video games based around lore and open-world gameplay. However, they do feel quite a bit different. Skyrim is more of a sandbox-style open-world game. You pretty much shape a character into the mold you like, venture off and explore while completing different quests. Meanwhile, The Witcher 3 has a more story-driven narrative. While you can explore, the game is mainly divided into large areas and within them will be quests and oftentimes they are going to be more interesting and in-depth than Skyrim, giving you more of a reason to explore and find side quests through villagers or contracts when you reach a point of interest like a town.

#1 Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been an obsession for gamers over the past year. Made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, the game features elements similar to those found in its predecessors, the Souls series as well as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The game features a total of six open-world areas for players to explore, and believe us–you’ll be exploring for a long while.