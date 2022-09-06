Elder Scrolls Online’s Lost Depths DLC Emerges On Consoles

The Lost Depths DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online is now available to play on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The #ESO Lost Depths DLC arrives on Xbox and PlayStation consoles today!



Console players, which dungeon will you queue for first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mjnop4e62c — Bethesda UK (@Bethesda_UK) September 6, 2022 In their original announcement, Zenimax revealed the DLC would have two major campaigns. The Earthen Root Enclave dungeon made you fight the Firesong Circle for control over a druidic shrine. The Graven Deep dungeon was the real underwater adventure, making you explore the depths of the Abecean Sea.

This DLC falls under the greater story arc called The Legacy of the Bretons. In the lore of the game, these two DLC relate to events set in motion by the last Druid King named Kasorayn. Kasorayn led the exodus of the Druids to the Systres, but before doing so, visited both the Beldama and Glenmoril Wyrd Covens. Upon arrival in the Systres, the druids and their peoples would go on to populate the archipelago, bringing both human and non human life around. At the same time, groups of priest navigators left the Systres to find their own place in the world, in an event known as the Three Mornings of Sail.

The descendants of the peoples these priest-navigators had touched would become the new factions you interact in this DLC, particularly the hostile modern druids of the Firesong Circle. As for the Graven Deep, you will fight both native creatures and discover the secrets of the Abecean Sea that led to the many storms that have ravaged the nearby lands for endless years.

Aside from the tons of gameplay and lore to explore and discover, Lost Depths also offers a large amount of DLC to reward your efforts. There are no less than 47 pieces of furniture to find and earn, and a unique collectible called the Sacred Hourglass of Alkosh, an item that distorts your sense of time and allows you to experience either endless day or night in your home.

There are also no less than eleven armor sets to collect: Archdruid Devyric, Deeproot Zeal, Euphotic Gatekeeper, Grave Inevitability, Langour of Peryite, Mara’s Balm, Nocturnal’s Ploy, Pangrit Denmother, Phylactery’s Grasp, the Rage of Ursauk, and Stone’s Accord.

In spite of being an eight year old game, The Elder Scrolls Online continues to be hugely popular, with a userbase of 21 million players still jumping in to play with each other and earn tons of rewards in the process. With The Legacy of the Bretons as its sixth story arc, Zenimax is incentivized to keep making new stories and adventures to explore as long as the players keep coming back for them.

The Lost Depths can be purchased using in-game currency or comes as part of the package in a premium subscription. You can learn more about how The Elder Scrolls Online‘s subscription service works here.

Source: TheGamer