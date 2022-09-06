13 Best Xbox One Crime Games You Need To Play

Xbox One gaming in its peak was something to be admired; the number of top-quality games that were available for the platform was a fantastic achievement, but one genre that really did thrive during that period was crime games. One of the most varied genres in existence, crime games have become some of the most popular titles in all of gaming, consisting of sequels, prequels, remakes, and fresh ideas, everything has been covered when it comes to the crime genre. It’s the closest we can get to blowing up a car or slapping someone in the street without actually getting in trouble (not like we would ever want to do something like that). So, for a list, we have decided to pick out 13 of the best Xbox One crime games of all time – there are some absolute classics on here by the way.

#13 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and iOS

The first game on this list of the best Xbox One crime games is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This might come as a surprise to many of you because the original games that are featured are considered to be some of the greatest crime games of all time. The problems began when Rockstar decided to improve on them – how can you improve on perfection? For a remastered collection of games, the graphics were incredibly weird and poorly received by the consensus. This trilogy edition didn’t really improve on much, at least not the aspects that needed it – it even made the games feel a lot smaller as well. It’s not a bad game but it’s just not close to being as good as any other game on this list.

#12 Payday 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and Linux

Payday 2 was a bit of a mixed bag overall, with praise going to its cooperative gameplay, the cool stealth mechanics, and the sound design, but the graphics were poorly received, and it had certain problems with its friendly AI as well. Set two years after the events of the previous game, the infamous Payday gang arrives in Washington where they plan to conduct countless heists in the metropolitan area. This game offers a lot more customization to the players and the gameplay compared to the first game, and overall, the sequel is a far better game that just needed some fine-tuning. A third game is planned for 2023 so the series is going still going strong at least.

#11 Mafia 3

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, macOS, and Stadia

Mafia 3 is the third game in the series (which is kind of stating the obvious, right?) and this crime game was another mixed bag when it was released in 2016. The story is a good one though, it revolves around a Vietnam vet who must exact revenge on the local crime syndicates in the New Bordeaux area (New Orleans to me and you) after his family is murdered. The characters are all great, especially the protagonist, and the game explores darker themes and comes with an exceptional soundtrack. But like most Mafia games, the gameplay mechanics are a bit clunky and there were some technical faults too.

#10 Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Platforms: Xbox One Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia

The Saints Row series is one of the most… unique crime series in all of gaming. Saints Row: The Third might not have been on its predecessor’s level but the game is still one of the best in the series, and the remastered version is even better. The game was praised for its bizarreness and the plethora of customizable options, but some people couldn’t quite get into the new setting and the overall humor of the game. This sounds like nit-picking to us though because this is a great game and one of the more memorable Xbox One crime games available to play.

#9 Mafia Trilogy

Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC

We’ve had Mafia 3 on this list of Xbox One crime games, but now we must include the Mafia Trilogy – three remastered versions in one game, what’s not to love? The Mafia games have become highly praised over the years and this is the perfect send-off piece for them with its updated graphics, and all of its modernizations, while not losing what made the originals so enjoyable. All the games consist of exciting and engaging stories with wonderful characters, and great gameplay (for the most part), and each game came with a uniquely beautiful aesthetic that really makes you believe you are in that setting.

#8 Sleeping Dogs

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and macOS

Sleeping Dogs is set in contemporary Hong Kong, the story follows martial artist, and undercover police officer Wei Shen who attempts to infiltrate the Triad organization called Sun On Yee. The gameplay focuses on Wei Shen’s martial arts moves as he fights numerous enemies, as well as his shooting and parkour tricks. This crime game was received positively, especially the combat, the wonderful voice acting, and the depiction of Hong Kong. It’s definitely not a perfect game, but it’s one that provides a lot of fun and excitement. This game is 10 years old now and it does make you wonder why there has never been a sequel in that time – maybe further down the line.

#7 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna

This is the first mainline title in the Yakuza franchise that was developed as a turn-based RPG. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a really great installment in the series and received rave reviews from both players and critics, with the exceptional narrative, interesting characters, engaging gameplay, and its unique take on the JRPG sub-genre being the game’s strongest pulling points. It differs from previous games in that the protagonist is trying to be the hero for once, which is a nice little change. Turn-based games are not for everyone though, and this is one that might feel repetitive at times, but it is still one of the strongest titles in the Yakuza series.

#6 Lost Judgment

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna

We’ve just had a game from the mainline Yakuza series, so how about we include one of the spin-offs as well? Lost Judgement is one of the best spin-off games around, and it is the sequel to the also brilliant Judgement. The game focuses on a private detective called Takayuki Yagami who must investigate a criminal accused of both sexual harassment and murder. The plot was fresh, dark, and loved by many for its handling of multiple controversial subjects but in a serious manner. Again, this is by no means perfect because the pacing was a little off, but if that’s all we’re clinging on to, then the game must be a success.

#5 A Way Out

Platforms: Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 4

A Way Out is an incredibly unique game in that it has no single-player mode, and can only be played through split-screen co-op or online co-op. Its ingenuity is something that should always be praised (you’ve got to respect something for being different at the very least) and it set a new standard for pure co-op games. This is a game that is still bags of fun even on multiple play-throughs with different teammates because previous assigned roles and tasks can be switched between the characters for variety. A Way Out is definitely a crowning achievement for games of this ilk, and its success hopes to pave the way for future-inspired games.

#4 L.A. Noire

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4

This game is played from a third-person perspective where the player can freely roam the highly interactive open world, whether it be in vehicles or on foot. Players take control of a police officer who, as the player advances through the game, rises up the ranks from Patrol to Traffic, Homicide, Vice, and finally Arson. This Rockstar game felt very different from any previous game in the studio’s portfolio because it has you on the good side for once, and it worked a treat because L.A. Noire is exciting, fresh, and full of memorable moments. Everything about the game was praised, and rightly so because this is one of the best Rockstar games of all time.

#3 Watch Dogs 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna

Watch Dogs 2 has players control Marcus Holloway, a hacker who works with the hacking group DedSec. The group’s aim is to take down the city’s advanced surveillance system which is known as ctOS. Missions can be completed in multiple ways, with each successful assignment increasing the company’s follower count, which is good for business. Praised for being a huge improvement on the original, with the main hacking element, the setting, and the characters all being universally lauded. Watch Dogs 2 did come with some technical issues, but they were all fixed thanks to multiple patches, something we like to see. Another of the Xbox One crime games that feel unique, and the impression it left on people was lasting.

#2 Grand Theft Auto V

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows

You could throw a rag over these two top games and pick at random which one deserves the top spot, but GTA V is the one coming up short this time. What else can be said about this game that hasn’t been said already; universally praised for its graphics, the original story with three extremely different but likable characters, the humor, the excitement, there isn’t much wrong with this game now we mention it. For a game that came out 10 years ago, it also holds up extremely well with today’s graphics which is why the community is still going strong as well – that’s not an excuse for Rockstar to keep milking it for another 10 years though.

#1 Red Dead Redemption 2

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Stadia

It says a lot about Rockstar’s efficiency when it comes to creating crime games that three of its projects are in the top five of this list of Xbox One crime games. Did anyone think that the original Red Dead Redemption could be improved on? Well, the sequel blew it out of the water with just an overall wonderful gaming experience. The graphics are sublime (some of the best we’ve ever seen) the story was not only engaging but it was varied, the setting was beautiful, and the characters were so good that you actually cared about their fortunes. But the crime aspect is an absolute riot; it can be extremely brutal and allows players to get creative beyond their wildest dreams. What a game this was and still is.