Splatoon 3’s Latest Weapon Lets You Hold It In

Don't hold it in too long - things may just splat all over you, or not

The Squid Research Lab’s latest trove of treasure for Splatoon 3 reveals a new weapon and several other details about the world.

First off, about the REEF-LUX 450. It carries 45.0 damage shots, but it’s unique feature is all about delayed gratification. When you have a charge loaded up, you can actually hold it in to hit an opponent at just the right moment. However, you can’t hold onto it forever. If you take too long before shooting your shot, your ink will not explode, but dissipate, making you an easy target for your own target retaliating against you. You have to aim to make your shots, so choose your shots – and when to shoot them – carefully.

Splatoon 3 also introduces a new character type in Splatsville: a mysterious, though probably not all that ominous, person known simply as Staff. Staff will be found in different places around Splatsville, with their ID cards in front of their aprons. While they seem to look like female koi fish, it isn’t clear if there are multiple Staff who all look the same, if they’re all related, or they’re all the same person. They may share useful information if you talk to them.

There’s a new feature called Recon that’s simple but quite useful. At the Departures and Arrivals Information Center, you can look at any of the stages available to you and view it in advance of playing in it in any of the other modes. So if there are parts of any stage that you’ve never reached for whatever reason, here’s where you can get a better view of it. You can even possibly plan methods of approach for it.

The new ticket redemption center is called Crab-N-Go. Replacing the Crust Bucket in Splatoon 2, as Crusty Sean has decided to go on vacation, the Crab-N-Go does essentially the same thing. Bring the tickets you earned in the gameplay modes and you can buy food that will give you bonuses. Some of their food items can also give bonuses to help your team, not just you, so you’ll want to check on your tickets for when you can next give them a visit.

Splatsville will have new capsule toy machines, or as they’re known in Japan, gacha machines. You can use your cash on these machines to earn prizes such as tickets, Gear Powers, or even rare Splashtags that aren’t available elsewhere. Nintendo may eventually use these gacha machines to share event exclusive content.

In previous updates we have confirmed that Splatoon 3 will give full unfettered access to Salmon Run and that they are introducing a new feature that resembles loadouts in other games, like Call of Duty.

Splatoon 3 releases on September 9 for the Nintendo Switch.

