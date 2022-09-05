Splatoon 3 to Introduce Loadouts

Splatoon 3 will introduce its own version of loadouts in the game itself and using the Splatnet 3 app. Of course, these aren’t loadouts the same way you would see them in a game like Call of Duty, but it’s a way for you to study the meta in Splatoon and choose how you want to play.

In the Customize menu, you will be able to view all the Weapons and Gear you have earned. This is also the screen where you will be switching out your gear and weapons before you enter any matches or game modes. Nintendo has further improved navigation and sorting so you can find the items you want quicker.

If Call of Duty calls them loadouts, in Splatoon any single combination of Weapon and Gear is called a set. You will be allowed to save up to five different sets aside from the loadout you are currently using.

On the Splatnet 3 app, which you can download for Android or iOS devices or use as part of the Switch Online app, you can view, share and even edit those sets, even if you aren’t running the game at the moment.

The Splatnet 3 app features other improvements, such as a History feature that lets you look at your past play history. Splatnet 3 will also allow you to access WanderCrust Tour, an in-story feature that simulates the ink milestones found in Splatoon 2.

In the lore of Splatoon 3, WanderCrust Tour features series mainstay Crusty Sean. Sean has closed shop and is traveling across the Splatlands, and you can help him by sharing your Ink Points. The Ink Points are the sum total of ink you have used while playing any of the game modes, and so they function to reward you for logging more hours into the game. Sean may even periodically send you something back for sharing Ink Points, serving as an incentive not only to keep playing, but to check in with Sean.

All of this follows previous updates on what’s been added for Splatoon 3, including unlimited access to Salmon Run, and Splash Tags, as revealed in Splatoon 3‘s official Nintendo Direct.

Was it too soon to release a Splatoon 3 for this console generation? That Nintendo chose to come out with this so soon instead of waiting for the Switch successor suggests that the game remains incredibly popular and that they could iterate relatively quickly to meet fan demand for new features and content. To put this in context, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild were both released in 2017. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is still in development, with Nintendo announcing their intention to get the game finished by Spring 2023. While The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is a large-scale game with high expectations attached to it, Splatoon 3 can release sooner to more capably meet fan demand. We will find out soon enough if they managed to squeeze in enough to make fans decide it’s worth the upgrade.

Splatoon 3 releases on September 9 for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Perfectly Nintendo