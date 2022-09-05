Did Naughty Dog Leak Its Next Game in The Last of Us Part 1?

We may have already seen their next game without knowing it

Some fans believe Naughty Dog already dropped teasers for their upcoming project in The Last Of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5. As for the images themselves, they seem to suggest a fantasy world populated by a variety of fauna. What follows are individual descriptions of these images as we can best interpret them.

Fans are speculating that art in TLOU1 are indicative of Naughty Dog's new IP. Seemingly would be a fantasy setting.



what do you think? pic.twitter.com/IV9tZZqULW — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) September 5, 2022 As seen in this tweet, Joel can view certain images on a billboard, that seemingly have nothing to do with the game itself, but instead can be alluding to other games.

One image appears to show a person in a dress, in the distance, summoning a snake from a floating triangle in the air.

The second image appears to show a dragon attacking a different person in a dress, wearing a crown and holding a sword.

A third image appears to show a horned, nonhuman female, standing alongside a giant bird, or an avian humanoid. The birdlike creature is surrounded by fog so you cannot see its entire body.

A fourth image appears to show a black female, possibly human or nonhuman, as it isn’t clear if she has pointy ears like an elf. She stands among the trees next to a tall deer.

Finally, the last image, most obscured by light shining on it, shows what appears to be a horned winged horse flying with a frozen mountain in its background.

So if this hypothesis rings true, Naughty Dog’s next game will be a deep fantasy game, with fictional and realistic animals alike, as well as human and humanoid races in it. The large number of animals in the teasers also suggests animals would be a major part of the game, more than even your average fantasy game. Whereas animals are commonly used in games as enemies, these may function as support characters, transport, summons, companions, or something else entirely different and novel.

Naughty Dog has a history of sharing teasers in their own video games of other games they are working on. Notoriously, they placed a teaser for The Last Of Us in Uncharted 3, but that game’s announcement got delayed so they unwittingly added unintended spoilers for a future project that they didn’t catch in time.

Naughty Dog also loves dropping Easter eggs referencing their games within other games. They added an Uncharted Easter egg in The Last of Us and a Crash Bandicoot Easter egg in Uncharted 4.

In this case, it’s more likely that Naughty Dog deliberately dropped teasers for a future project than having left them there unintentionally. They already publicly disclosed work on three games in development as recently as last February. We only know that one of those three titles is online multiplayer. This game could be a multiplayer project, or it could be one of the other two games.

Source: Naughty Dog Central via Twitter