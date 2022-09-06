Two Point Campus Reaches 1 Million Player Milestone

Having released a mere month ago, developer Two Point Studios and publisher Sega are already celebrating an exceptional milestone for their new release, Two Point Campus. The studio is celebrating straight A’s as it reaches the enormous sales milestone of 1 million sales, less than a month after the game’s release. The game, which was received incredibly well by critics and fans alike upon the game’s launch, has managed to achieve the milestone in an even faster time than its predecessor, the equally beloved Two Point Hospital.

A pair of key Two Point Studios figures, both Studio Directors, Mark Webley, and Gary Carr, shared their thoughts on the early success of Two Point Campus.

Two Point Campus was such a thrill to create so we’re ecstatic to see so many people enjoying the game as much as they do! We had high hopes that we had created something that fans would love, but the response has exceeded all expectations! We’d like to send a massive thank you to all of the players out there who are showing support by building their wild and wonderful campuses – we can’t wait to see what more you’ll create.” Mark Webley, Two Point Studios’ Studio Director

We had big shoes to fill following the success of Two Point Hospital, so it feels particularly sweet to hit one million players even faster than before. And this is just the beginning, just as we did with Hospital, we’ll be continuously supporting Campus with lots of quality-of-life updates and other features, plus we have lots of exciting new ideas and plans for the future of Two Point Campus, which we can’t wait to share with all of the players out there soon! Gary Carr, Two Point Studios’ Studio Director

There are officially one MILLION Two Point Campus players 🎉



Welcome to the community everyone, we're so excited to have you here!



Thanks so much for playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZoEWlyhKF — Two Point Studios (@TwoPointStudios) September 1, 2022

Two Point Campus, the follow-up to Two Point Hospital has been heavily praised for its charm, its sense of humor, the enormous improvements in how the game’s numerous systems collaborate, and the significant improvement in how the game was translated over to the consoles. Players design and run a University campus that addresses the needs of the school’s clientele, both the teacher and student variety. Two Point Campus was delayed three months into its August 9, 2022 release date, with the team at the time discussing the need to delay the game stemming from a goal of meeting quality standards that were expected of the studio from fans across both the PC and console versions of the game. Based on the reception of the game by all audiences, it seems as though the delay was worth it.

Two Point Campus is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch now. Meanwhile, several new content packs are planned for the game, much the same as Two Point Hospital once received.

