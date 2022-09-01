New Rumor Suggests a Modern Warfare II Meeting of Maps

Call of Duty fans have to be getting excited because the brand new Modern Warfare II release date is right around the corner. It’s going to be a sequel to the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare and promises to bring big changes with it. The expected release date is October 28, 2022, but fans may have even more to look forward to this time next year. A new rumor is spreading that the developer, Infinity Ward, is planning to release the 2009 Modern Warfare II multiplayer maps but not until the second year of the new game.

The rumor has been reposted by Twitter user ModernWarzone, an account dedicated to gaming news, especially related to Call of Duty. The account lists TheGhostOfHope as their source as well. ModernWarzone says that “almost all” of the original maps will be released “all at once,” so it sounds like it will be an event that will eventually be announced. Time will tell. Check out the Tweet below.

A new rumor states that Infinity Ward are planning to release almost all the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) multiplayer maps together all at once during year 2 of #ModernWarfareII content. 👀



Via @TheGhostOfHope pic.twitter.com/mTdzEAHS9w — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) September 1, 2022

As we said, the 2022 Modern Warfare II is the sequel to the 2019 reboot, so the plot of the upcoming first-person shooter game will be different from the 2009 game. The new game will feature a ton of recurring characters from the reboot, including Gaz, Ghost, Soap, Captain John Price, Farah Karim, and more. There will also be a few new characters that include the Mexican Special Forces and a CEO of a private military company. The setting will be 2022, three years after the events of the reboot. Task Force 141is called in to handle a deadly U.S. missile strike that killed a foreign general. While they handle that situation, the team will also have to juggle Al-Qatala and a drug cartel called Las Almas.

There will be lots of exciting new changes to the gameplay, including an advanced AI system for the campaign and co-op modes as well as new system mechanics for swimming and vehicles. Call of Duty games are usually more fun in multiplayer, and there will be a new game mode called Knockout that lets two teams compete to capture a package. Prisoner Rescue mode will make one team try to save a hostage while the other team tries to block them. Finally, the Special Ops mode will be making a comeback as well.

Infinity Ward’s thinking may be to give players a full year to enjoy all the new maps, modes, and gameplay that the 2022 Modern Warfare II has to offer before then letting longtime players enjoy their favorite multiplayer maps from the original. It’s also a big prize to get almost all of the maps from the 2009 game, so it’s likely that Infinity Ward wants to incentivize players to stick it out long enough to get the prize. It’s still a rumor right now, but if it’s true, it’s quite the gift for the fans.

Modern Warfare II will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on October 28, 2022. So get ready!

