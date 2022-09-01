Check Out New Gameplay From Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn

One of the most exciting-looking games of next year has to be Flintlock: The Sige of Dawn. Ahead of its planned release in early 2023, A44 Games and Kepler Interactive have just dropped a brand new trailer for fans who’ve been eager to find out more. This magic and gunpowder-packed adventure looks set to thrill players when it launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles in the early part of next year.

In the new trailer, fans can actually check out some of the gameplay from Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn for the first time. The action centres upon protagonist Nor and her cute but mystical fox-like companion Enki. Any game with an animal companion already feels like an instant winner, but there’s certainly been a lot of excitement around Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn since it was first revealed back in June at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

As an action RPG set in an open world inspired by the Flintlock fantasy genre, players can expect to encounter environments where magic and technology combine. As a result, landscapes and items will reflect this fantastical new world, where players will need to master both their newfound magical abilities alongside the black powder-fuelled flintlock weaponry and axe skills. To get a fuller feel for what’s coming up in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, check out the brand new gameplay trailer right here.

The storyline focuses on Nor and Enki’s battle against the undead armies of the Gods. After the doors to the Afterlife are somehow opened, hordes of the old Gods’ undead legions descend upon the lands of the living. As Nor, players will need to fight back this threat using a deadly and powerful combination of cunning, magic and gunpowder. Enki’s not just there for the cute factor either. It looks as though players will be able to make use of his magical skills during combat encounters. This will be in the format of strategic signalling and deployment of their foxy friend, who can clearly wield some immense powers of his own, as can be seen from the combat encounters in this latest video reveal.

Nor and Enki’s vendetta against the Gods looks sure to turn personal as they journey through the vast open world of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Back in May, A44 Games shared a deeper dive into the creative processes behind the development of the game, which takes inspiration from the real-world environments of New Zealand. It certainly looks like an epic adventure with a satisfying player-plus-pet combat strategy.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is scheduled to release in early 2023, although an exact date for its launch has yet to be revealed. We’ll be keeping an eye on any announcements from A44 Games and Kepler Interactive as the game gears up for its release. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source