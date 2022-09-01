Get Ready to Hit the Streets in Rocket League Season 8

Rocket League players are getting ready for another change of pace in the week ahead. Season 8 of the vehicle-based soccer game gets underway next week on September 7. Ahead of all the new content that’s heading into the game, Psyonix has dropped a new Season 8 gameplay trailer to help get existing and new drivers up to speed, so to speak.

The new trailer showcases the classic Honda Civic Type R and the Honda Civic Type R-LE at the forefront of the action. These cars will both be obtainable through Rocket League’s season 8 seasonal Rocket Pass. In particular, the Honda Civic Type R will be the first real-life car to be included as part of the Rocket Pass Premium, which comes with a special Octane Hitbox spec for players to show off on the streets.

You can check out the new gameplay trailer for Rocket League Season 8 right here to get a feel for the 90’s-inspired, boombox-heavy vibes coming up from next Wednesday.

In addition, to the classic Honda Civic Type R, players will also have the opportunity to get their hands on the upgraded Honda Civic Type R-LE. This can be obtained by leveling up through the season’s Rocket Pass tiers. The car comes with a premium EdgeLight package which illuminates the Civic’s body and is applied automatically if players are using a painted version of the Honda Civic Type R or Type R-LE. However, these painted versions are only available once players level up past Tier 70 in the Pro Tiers.

In terms of new locations, season 8 will take players to the neighborhoods of Sovereign Heights, where a vibrant underground scene appears to be thriving. With a neon-light, colorful city backdrop, the new Sovereign Heights Arena looks like the perfect place for budding racers to do a few flips, handbrake turns and other associated joyriding-friendly terms as they try to score more goals than their opponents. Of course, a new season means new cosmetic items and new tournament rewards, so there are plenty of new goodies for players to get their hands on in the coming weeks.

Season 8 will also see a new Hoops Arena come into the game at a later date. In addition, the new season will also play host to Rocket League’s annual Haunted Hallows event later in the year. So, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for further updates on that as we get into spooky season itself. The newest Rocket League season will get underway on September 7, after an in-game update that will take place on September 6. For the full lowdown on everything heading into the game from next week, you can check out the preseason news over on the Rocket League website.

Rocket League is available to play now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

