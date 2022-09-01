20 Best Newly Announced Games From August 2022

August was a busy month for gamers in many different ways. Including a gaming conference coming around to announce some new titles. Don’t pay too much attention to the ranking here. These are games scattered across different platforms and genres. Regardless, here are a few we can’t wait to play.

#20 The Last Alchemist

Platforms: PC

In the real world, Alchemy was something that was tried, but never truly accomplished. But in The Last Alchemist, it not only is real, but it works, and many are REALLY scared of it. But not you, of course. For in this world that shuns the practice, you’ll take over your mentors old observatory and push the bounds of creation to the next level, and then the next level beyond that!

In this management title, you’ll perform all sorts of tasks in order to get better at Alchemy and master its many forms. Then you’ll need to explore the world in order to get more stuff for your tests!

Oh, and did we mention the living mushroom people? Because that’s a thing too.

#19 Reliquary

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

If you’re looking for some action and exploration in your titles, then Reliquary is one you might want to keep your eyes on. The game will feature two characters going through the ruins of a lost empire. Within it holds the secrets to the creators that they were born from, but also a darkness that they can get lost in if they’re not careful.

Control Bas and Noda as you work through the dangers, and try your hardest to figure out the truth while battling monsters and ensuring you’re not consumed by a force known as the Etherblight.

#18 Luna Abyss

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Oh, you just want to go and shoot things mercilessly? Ok, then Luna Abyss is the one to pay attention to. In this game, you’ll be on a prison planet. The prison is just above a place called The Abyss, where a sentry robot sends prisoners down there to do various tasks.

You are one of those prisoners, and you’ll have to use a variety of weapons and abilities to not just explore the place, but fend off all the creatures that lie within. There are a lot of them, we assure you. There are also a lot of guns in the game as the devs assure us.

Yet there is also a dark story and mystery to be unraveled. If you live long enough to see it unraveled that is.

#17 AEW Fight Forever

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The wrestling video game landscape hasn’t had a major shakeup in some time, but with AEW Fight Forever, that’s about to change at last. Because now, it’s All Elite Wrestling’s time to shine in the video game spotlight!

While not everything has been revealed about it, we do know it’ll have a deep roster from the AEW locker room. You’ll be able to make any match you want wrestler-wise, including intergender matches. There will also be plenty of mini-games, a career mode, and weapons for you to use in matches.

So if you’ve been looking for something different to play wrestling-wise, then get AEW Fight Forever!

#16 Wreckreation

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Alright, so now you’re saying you want a game where you can drive fast and wreck stuff? How fickle you all are.

Fine, then Wreckreation is the one to check out. Why? Because this is a very unique racing title where you’ll get to build your own tracks for others to race on. That sounds basic, right? Except, you can actually work on these tracks while people are racing on them! Oh yeah, that’s special.

You can screw with people as they try and make it through the courses. Then, you can challenge people in a variety of different modes that will take place on those tracks. So let your creative and wrecking desires flow.

#15 Space for Sale

Platforms: PC

Now here’s a unique twist on “space simulator” as well as “city builder”. Because in Space For Sale, there is literally space for sale. No, not just the open parts of space! You can buy entire solar systems full of planets!

What do you do with them? Build upon them of course! You can renovate the planets and make them profitable to you by selling the houses to the aliens that want to live there! Look for resources to build up the planets better, go big or small to fit your building tastes, and more!

What will you reshape space to be? Play the game and find out.

#14 Total War Warhammer 3 – Champions of Chaos: Valkia

Platforms: PC

Ok, to be clear here, this isn’t a new game in the Warhammer saga, this is a new DLC Lord that is going to be available in Total War Warhammer 3. Meet Valkia The Bloody, who is the princess of Khorne. Well, the demon princess, that is. She’s not exactly the friendliest of beings as she will literally drain the blood of her foes.

She’s so powerful that she can literally become invulnerable for a time, or cause her soldiers to gain buffs just by being around her! That’s pretty cool.

So get this final DLC lord if you want to truly bloody time in the game. Get it?

#13 Tactics Ogre Reborn

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

You might have noticed that a lot of people have been wanting more “tactics RPGs” as of late, and Square Enix has been more than happy to give that to them via titles like Triangle Strategy. But, they had a franchise before that which was also a tactics title, and now it’s being given a remake via Tactics Ogre Reborn.

Yes, the game from 2010 is coming back, and in a much improved form. You’ll be able to experience the depth of the story and gameplay throughout the remade title, all the while seeing the various elements that were kept from the original.

#12 Samurai Maiden

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

This goes out to all of you who have, uh, unique tastes when it comes to the characters in your action titles. You know, like, anime girls who might have to kiss to “unlock their hidden powers”? Yeah, that’s what Samurai Maiden is in a nutshell.

In the game, you’ll play as a young woman from the 21st century who gets taken back to feudal Japan. The good news is that she’s a trained swordswoman and thus can handle herself. The bad news is that the land is full of monsters and now she must root them out!

Alongside her are three teammates who will try and help her save the day, among other things.

#11 ONI Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

You are a pair of beings trying to get both stronger, and get revenge for a loss that you find out was a cheat. But you must work together to get victory on the island that is full of monsters.

Combo techniques are what you will have to use here. As one of you can attack the physical body, but the other can attack the spirit of the being in order to land true damage! The island itself is separated into various parts that will have not just unique monsters, but special challenges for you to overcome.

Will you be able to rise up and become strong enough to defeat the one who awaits you?

#10 Disgaea 7

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

The Disgaea franchise is known for various things. Not the least of which is the over the top battle system that has you dealing damage in such high numbers that it might as well be ludicrous. In fact, it is ludicrous, and the series banks off of that.

Disgaea 7 is the next entry in the franchise, and it looks to be just as over the top and ridiculous. In this case, you’ll play as several familiar characters from the series as you end up in a special world that’ll have you fighting to reclaim your Bushido! How hard can that be, right?

Well, in this anime-style world, it’ll be hard. So you’ll need to work together with your teammates to come out on top!

#9 Ravenbound

Platforms: PC

So in Ravenbound, you are a very special person. How so? Well, you were bestowed by the gods to wield the entity known as The Raven. What is The Raven? A weapon that can truly wipe out all evil in the world. Including the being known as The Betrayer. Clearly not a good dude.

A deep world of monsters awaits you. But the twist here is that with each enemy you defeat, The Betrayer actually grows stronger. You’ll need to work your way through the world, and ensure that when the time comes, your strength is enough to defeat the entity.

Or will another loop start with your death?

#8 The Lords of the Fallen

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Here is a franchise that many thought wouldn’t be a franchise. Not the least of which was the delay in which the formerly named Lords of the Fallen 2 seemed to keep getting. But now, The Lords of the Fallen has been revealed in full, and the journey that you must take has now been shown.

The game is set many years after the original, and the Demon God is attempting to resurrect and create chaos over the land once again. However, you won’t let that happen, now will you? As a Dark Crusader, you must travel between the realms and fight back against the forces attempting to resurrect the god.

But your own choices will determine which path you walk on your journey to destroy the god once and for all.

#7 Dune: Awakening

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Yep, there’s another Dune title on the way, but this time around it’s in an MMO setting. Here, you’ll get to create your own character amongst a few different races within the Dune universe, and after you arrive on Arrakis, you’ll have to forge your own path to glory. But what that path is will be up to you.

You can try to follow the path of the books/movies and become a controller of spice, and thus a universal force. Or, you can be an explorer, and learn more about Arrakis and see all the places that it has to offer.

You can learn from its people, fight the various monsters that exist in the sands, and more. It’s your story, so go and tell it when the game comes out.

#6 Dead Island 2

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Did you know that the original Dead Island 2 was announced almost a decade ago? It’s true, and as a result, the delays and switches in developers have literally turned the game into a meme. A meme that Goat Simulator 3 straight-up ripped off in its own reveal trailer.



Now though, there is confirmation that the game IS coming, and it will be set for release next February. Whether it sticks that landing remains to be seen.

The new reveal trailer showed off not just the various main characters you can control, but the creative ways that you can kill zombies. Not just with weapons, but with your actual environment. Giving you plenty of options when you’re in a pinch.

We’ll find out next year if it was worth the wait.

#5 Everywhere

Platforms: PC

This is one that was announced very recently and has a lot of people wondering what exactly it’s going to be. Because it’s from one of the former heads of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and just as important, it’s meant to be in an expansive Cyberpunk-style world. Which is usually enough to get people excited. So long as it’s made properly, right CD Projekt Red?

Anyway, the game will apparently be meant to be played as a “immersive experience with other players”. But there also is clearly things you can do on your own like explore the massive areas around the city we’ve seen in the trailer.

All will be revealed in good time more than likely.

#4 Alone in the Dark

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Alone in the Dark was at one time one of the heralds of the horror video game genre. No, really, it helped inspire what many other horror games would do. It originally only had a few titles, but then got rebooted, twice. It never really stuck.

However, THQ Nordic are determined to fix that. As a new modern-day and next-gen Alone in the Dark is coming. It promises to bring the game back to its horror roots and showcase why it was a great title when it came out over 30 years ago.

You’ll even get to return to where it all begin with Dercreto Manor! Though if you LEAVE the manor is another story entirely.

#3 Gothic 1 Remake

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

There are many franchises out there in the world of video games that many would say are in need of a revamp. Enter the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake! This is not just being made by THQ Nordic, but they created an entire studio just to go and make this game! Thus showing you how dedicated they are to make it work, and make it good.

The team behind the remake promises not only will there be “modern updates” to the original title, but that they’re going to keep what made it so good and memorable. Whether it stands up to scrutiny we can’t say yet. But there’s hope for sure!

#2 Wyrdsong

Platforms: TBA

If you know the people at Bethesda and Obsidian, you know that they LOVE to make open-world games. Well, some people who worked at those studios have now come together. Why? To make a medieval-style open-world game, what else would they do?

Apparently, the game will feature a version of Portugal, but obviously one that is more fantasy than reality. Many of the details of the game are still unknown, but you will get to make your own protagonist from the top down. Then, you’ll need to go and get yourself through some massive battles with bosses.

Plus, the open-world is going to need exploring!

#1 Atlas Fallen

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS

It’s time for humanity to rise up and break free from the oppression that the gods have put upon the land. You are the one who must make the first step in this fight. Will you be able to overcome? This is the question that Atlas Fallen asks of you, and a deep world full of just as deep combat will give you the answers you’re looking for.

In this game, you’ll go and fight not just monsters, but take the essence of your foes in order to get stronger and craft a fighting style that is known only to you.

Play it alone or with friends, either way, you are the storm. Time to unleash it.