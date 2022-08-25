Dark Souls 3 Finally Back Online after Months

It’s definitely been a long time coming, but there’s finally some good news for Dark Souls 3 PC players. The game’s online servers are now back in action after seven whole months of downtime. It was beginning to look like PC players of FromSoftware’s well-loved game were going to end up left hanging permanently. However, thanks to a lot of hard work behind the scenes, all is once again well in the Dark Souls world.

The impromptu server shutdown had mostly affected PvP gamers on PC. This came after a major security vulnerability in the game’s code had caused some chaos back in January. Developers discovered the threat, which would’ve basically allowed hackers to access players’ PCs remotely. This could’ve meant anything from low-level data theft to the installation of malicious programs or any of the other heinous and nasty exploits hackers enjoy spoiling people’s lives with.

Naturally, on discovering the vulnerability, FromSoftware shut down the game’s online servers entirely before anything majorly destructive happened. However, the fixing process clearly hasn’t been a straightforward one. It’s taken seven months to get things back in order, but thankfully for PC players, the game is up and running once more.

Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls III have been reactivated.



We are working to restore these features for all other #DarkSouls titles and will inform you when they are back in service.



Thank you once more for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/XHiCZDEANC — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) August 25, 2022

Dark Souls 3 gamers on PC should now be able to access all the online features that have been off the cards for the majority of this year. This includes PvP gameplay, the in-game messaging system, world invasions, and a number of other aspects of gameplay that makes Dark Souls 3 so compelling years after its original release. Of course, the news of the game’s rebirth has been met with a positive reception online. Keeping the gaming community happy is no mean feat in itself, so FromSoftware is bound to be both relieved and delighted to have figured this one out.

Even so, one of the game’s longstanding developers has apologized for the lengthy delay in getting a fix for Dark Souls 3 sorted out. FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao also explained that the team is continuing to work on getting the servers for the original Dark Souls and Dark Souls 2 games back up and running in the meantime.

Online servers for the PC version of Dark Souls 3 have been restored. We're sorry to have kept you waiting for so long.

Please accept our humble appreciation for those still waiting as we work to restore servers for other games in the series.

Thank you for your continued support. pic.twitter.com/COKxL9f3P9 — FROMSOFTWARE／Kitao (@YasuhiroKitao) August 25, 2022

It’s great to see that FromSoftware has finally managed to bring Dark Souls 3 back to life for PC gamers. Although the wait has been long, it’s a relief to know that online hackers haven’t ruined such a well-loved source of entertainment and enjoyment for so many people. Hopefully, the process can be repeated for the remaining servers of the other original games. Although many gamers are all about Elden Ring, there’s still a large cohort of players who enjoy the original Dark Souls games on a daily basis. So, hopefully, today’s news will come as a pleasant surprise.

