Scars Above Trailer Feels like Arrival Meets Annihilation

While we stare up into the night sky pondering whether we are alone in this universe, it never occurs to us that someone may be looking back. Scars Above is a game that asks the question, if we’re not alone, do we really want to meet whoever is out there? The trailer was one of many in a fantastic two-hour lineup from yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, but it stood out for its sci-fi adventure premise and beautiful style. Check out the trailer below.

The premise of the game is the sudden appearance of a giant alien object above Earth rallies the Sentient Contact Assessment and Response (SCAR) team to investigate. They call the object “The Metahedron,” but their investigation goes awry when it sends them to a new planet. You will play Dr. Kate Ward, a member of the SCAR team who now has to figure out where she is, how to survive, and search for the rest of her team in a hostile alien environment.

While a previous trailer showed us a montage of early gameplay, the trailer from the Gamescom ONL showed off the tone of the story. The music from this trailer sounded a lot like Stranger Things, giving it a dark mysterious tone. Also, the presence of the Metahedron and a whole team dedicated to studying it reminded us of the movie Arrival. If an alien object arrived, humanity would definitely investigate it, and language would play a big part. With the events of Scars Above being set years in the future, we wonder what kind of language deciphering tech they will have in the game.

Once on the alien planet, the whole vibe is reminiscent of Annihilation, with beautiful but dangerous flora and fauna ever present for you to find your way through. You will not know where you are going, but you will look for weapons and clues along the way as you try to understand your new surroundings. The setting in this game looks marvelous too! With floating structures, dark forests, eerie swamps, and glowing alien tech peppered throughout, we can’t wait to see what all this world has to offer. The way the rocks and buildings seem to be hovering above the ground and slowly breaking apart, one can wonder if there is something going on with the planet’s gravity. The Metahedron appears to be floating above this world as well, so maybe it is trying to pull both worlds in. Or maybe the Metahedron is good and has brought the SCAR team to a dying world in order to save it? We will see!

Scars Above will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but we don’t have a release date yet. We can only hope “coming soon” means this year or next year! In the meantime, there are loads of new action-adventure games you can play while you wait.

