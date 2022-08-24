The Last of Us Game Director Teases More from TV Adaptation

If you were to ask gamers what it takes to make a worthwhile adaptation of a title, they likely would tell you a few things. One, it needs to stick close to the game itself. After all, if you diverge too much from the lore, you’re not exactly making an adaptation in the first place. Two, you need to really work hard to make it quality in all aspects. Three, you really need to find the right people to make it shine. Fans will notice if someone isn’t putting their all into it. With The Last Of Us, Hollywood may have finally gotten something right.

Not only is the adaptation of the hit video game going to follow the story of the game closely, but it definitely has right people supporting it and starring in it. This includes Pedro Pascal as Joel. Pascal has been one of the most-beloved actors of recent years, appearing in all sorts of popular movies and shows from Game of Thrones to The Mandalorian. Furthermore, the adaptation is being done by HBO, capable of throwing a big budget at the adaptation.

While it’s easy for us to talk up a big game based on what we know, the thing that the fans wanted to see more than anything was a glimpse of footage from the show. Thankfully, during a recent “highlight real” for HBO, The Last Of Us did indeed get a clip shown. It focused on many things, including showing off the world and enacting key scenes from the game, including an iconic line from Joel about how “you have no idea what loss is.”

While we didn’t see any of the monsters of the game just yet, their presence has been teased. Now, we’re looking forward to the next big reveal.

This brings us to Neil Druckmann, the Director for The Last of Us games who is working closely with HBO on this project. His words were very succinct on this matter:

You ain’t seen nothing yet. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 21, 2022

That’s high praise indeed, and he would know given his work on the show. The series will debut in 2023.

