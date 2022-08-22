HBO Shows First Footage from The Last of Us TV Series

It’s been a long ride to get to this point. The Last Of Us, a new series from HBO, was teased as a part of a larger reel showing off the upcoming slate of programs coming to the HBO Max service. In March of 2020, it was announced that The Last Of Us, Naughty Dog’s acclaimed game that still holds an incredible 95 on Metacritic to this day, was going to be adapted into a small screen multi-episode series. Now, after two years of producers coming and going, on-set photos leaking, and a whole lot more, finally, we’ve gotten our first look at what the upcoming series will be.

The Last Of Us, the first television series from PlayStation Productions along and their partner in HBO, now has a proper trailer. The video clip shows a range of different sequences from different–but easily identifiable–periods of the original game, especially from Winter, as we see Joel (Pedro Pascal) helping Ellie (Bella Ramsay) learn to handle a gun. There is also a tease to what is largely considered to be the most traumatic moment of the game, as we see Joel running with his daughter Sarah through the burning remains of their local town as the impacts of the lethal Cordyceps virus began to take root. We also get a very brief look at Bill (Nick Offerman) as he removes his ventilation mask, and a minuscule tease at the clickers, with fungal remains clinging to a wall.

The teaser, around 22 seconds in length, teases the magnitude of the production work going into the show while offering a 2023 launch window. Rumors suggest that the show may launch earlier next year, and with the first teaser now out, it may bode well for those rumors and the millions of fans hoping for that to be the case.

In a previous press release, we learned a little bit about the plan for The Last Of Us‘ televised adaptation.

“Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Prepare to endure and survive when The Last Of Us hits HBO sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, The Last Of Us Part 1, a PS5 remake of the original game, will release on September 2, 2022.

Source