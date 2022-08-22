Hogwarts Legacy Continues to Tease Us with New Sneak Peek

Maybe the marketing team behind Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t know this, but they don’t have to keep hyping us up about the game–just give it to us.

Since that wish won’t come true until February 2023, we might as well enjoy what we can get. Today, the game’s official Twitter account posted yet another sneak peek at the Hogwarts Legacy setting, and it looks like the underground dungeons we have heard so much about.

Last week, we learned that there will be exclusive footage of Hogwarts Legacy released at the 2022 Gamescom Opening Night Live event. The event will be streamed live from Germany tomorrow, August 23, at 2 PM EST. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the Gamescom Opening Night Live will feature tons of new game footage as well as a big showcase of new games that were not announced during the 2022 Summer Game Fest event. The day after we learned that Hogwarts Legacy would be showing footage, the game’s official Twitter page posted a new photo from the game. This teaser photo showed us a large, dark tree covered in signs telling us to “Beware spiders.” Naturally, we assumed that this was directly related to the new footage.

Today, however, we got a short video presumably of the dungeons under Hogwarts that will be important to the upcoming game. In the Tweet, it says, “Take caution when exploring the depths of the unknown.” Underneath the information about the event, a short video with ominous but distinctly Harry Potter franchise music plays in a loop. Two torches flicker on either side of an archway made of skulls, and there are raised carvings on the walls. Check out the Tweet below.

Take caution when exploring the depths of the unknown.#HogwartsLegacy will be a part of @gamescom Opening Night Live TOMORROW – 8pm CEST/7pm BST/2pm ET/11am PT. pic.twitter.com/W00CYHK5yr — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 22, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy will be an open-world action RPG that lets you experience Hogwarts during the 1800s. The castle and grounds will be yours to explore, including some underground caves and this dungeon. Set long before Harry and his friends were students, you will be able to play a completely customizable student at Hogwarts. You get to pick your classes from the classics and learn how to mix potions, cast spells, and more. There will also be several familiar creatures in the game, such as the Hippogriff and likely the Acromantulas. We also know that while you will be exploring this open-world environment, you will have missions to complete that will test your strength of character and determine what kind of wizard you will become.

It also wouldn’t be a Harry Potter game if you didn’t also stumble on an ancient secret that threatens the entire wizarding world. Maybe that ancient secret will be discovered in the dungeons we just saw? Does the picture even show us a dungeon? There’s only one way to find out. We’ll see you tomorrow for the Gamescom Opening Night Live event!

Source