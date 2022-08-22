The Game Awards Are Coming Soon with a New Category

It doesn’t feel like 2022 is almost over, but September starts next week! With the end of the year approaching, it’s about time to celebrate all of the new games that 2022 had to offer. Today, The Game Awards announced the date of their upcoming live show on Twitter. The show will be streamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 8, 2022. Check out the announcement Tweet below.

🗓️ MARK YOUR CALENDAR 🗓️



THE GAME AWARDS

Live December 8, 2022



Join us to celebrate the best video games of 2022 and see what’s next.@TheGameAwards streams live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



More details this Fall on the show + tickets. pic.twitter.com/M2wOWQ75zn — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 22, 2022

According to the Tweet, we’ll get more information about the show and where to buy tickets later this Fall. Until then, fans are discussing their guesses on possible winners in the comments. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is getting a lot of love, especially for its original soundtrack. Several fans are hoping for Game of the Year for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 but will also settle for Best Score and Music. As expected, the majority of gamers are speculating that Elden Ring will be sweeping the categories. Let’s not forget that God of War Ragnarok is also set to come out this year. The excitement for it may just give Elden Ring a run for its money.

This year, a new category will be introduced: Best Adaptation. Producer and host of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley, posted to Twitter soon after the date announcement with news of his own. The Best Adaptation category will recognize other media adapted from video game IPs, including movies, TV, books, podcasts, and more. There are already a few frontrunners that come to mind, like the recent Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg or the Halo TV series.

However, the comments on the announcement from fans seem to think that the new category is just a ploy to give more awards to the TV adaptation of The Last of Us. The game developer, Naughty Dog, has been catching a lot of flack for remastering its game for the PS5. Many fans feel that it is just a cash grab move. Now that the TV series is being made by HBO, fans are assuming that it too will win any award feasible, especially the new category.

This year @TheGameAwards introduces a new category:



BEST ADAPTATION to recognize outstanding work adapting video game IP to other entertainment forms.



We will celebrate shows, movies, books, podcasts, comics + more that authentically adapt the source material. pic.twitter.com/5T4lQcXQZR — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

Some of you may be wondering where you have heard of Geoff Keighly before. Not only is he the producer of The Game Awards, but he is also the host of the upcoming Gamescom Opening Night Live. The pre-show event takes place tomorrow, August 23 live from Germany, and will feature exclusive new footage from a couple of highly anticipated games. Both Gamescom Opening Night Live and The Game Awards will also be showcasing new games, so hopefully, there will be a lot to look forward to. Be sure to check back in with Gameranx as we share news from tomorrow’s live event!

