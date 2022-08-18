Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Photo Released for Gamescom 2022

Harry Potter fans are beyond excited for the new game to finally come out! Sadly, we’re not getting our latest Hogwarts fix anytime soon with Hogwarts Legacy being released on February 10, 2022. The decision was made to delay the game in order to release the best product Avalanche Software could make. We appreciate the effort. At least we are still learning new things about the game lately. It could be worse.

It was also recently announced that we can expect an exclusive new look at Hogwarts Legacy at this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live event. The event will live stream from Germany on August 23, 2022, with several new looks and game announcements that were not ready during the Summer Game Fest. We were not told what that new look would entail, but we may have received a hint from Hogwarts Legacy‘s official Twitter page today. The Tweet says, “Some students don’t always heed every warning.” Below the quote is some more information about Gamescom and a picture from the game. A large tree in a dark place covered in signs warning everyone to “Beware spiders.” See the Tweet below.

Some students don't always heed every warning.



Don't miss @gamescom Opening Night Live next Tuesday, August 23 at 8pm CEST/7pm BST/2pm ET/11am PT. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/rCI1pwdaKL — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 17, 2022

To quote Ron Weasley in The Chamber of Secrets, “Why spiders?” It’s reasonable to assume that the new look will likely feature some Acromantulas in the Forbidden Forest based on the Tweet. Fans of the franchise might have immediately recognized the dark forest surrounding Hogwarts that is home to a cooperative colony of truly enormous magical spiders. They made their first movie appearance in the second Harry Potter film, The Chamber of Secrets, and were mentioned a few more times throughout the other movies. Lovable Hagrid even had a pet Acromantula named Aragog, and he ended up ruling the colony of spiders for many years.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place at Hogwarts in the 1800s, so it is not likely that Aragog will be there. He was just a baby spider when Tom Riddle first killed a student, which was much later. That doesn’t mean there was not a colony of giant magical spiders before though, and they were probably just as creepy.

In addition to having spiders in the Forbidden Forest, we will also get potions class and spellcasting lessons. There will be a Hippogriff as well! Hogwarts Legacy will have so many staples of what makes the franchise so magical, but this time you can be a part of it! Harry and his friends will not be there to be the heroes, so it will be up to you. You even get to customize your character. It’s unclear if we will be seeing some gameplay footage at Gamescom or maybe a new cutscene, but it’s only adding to the excitement for the game. I guess if you’re like me and afraid of spiders though, beware!

