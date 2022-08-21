THQ Nordic Serves Up New Trailer For Knights Of Honor II: Sovereign￼

Having been off the scene for a while since its debut in 2019, Knights Of Honor II: Sovereign returned to the spotlight at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, a show that also saw the appearance of Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, Wreckreation, and even the return of Alone In The Dark. The game, an RTS, resurfaced during the stream to show off a healthy chunk of gameplay as you quest to become the Sovereign and fight for control of Europe.

The trailer shows off the grand scope of combat, and the hundreds of units that can find simultaneously, the painterly looks in the cutscenes, and more, footage that is bound to excite the hardened RTS player. For more on the title, here’s the brief from THQ Nordic, and developer Black Sea Games:

“Choose your kingdom and be the king as you wrestle over control of Europe in this fresh take on medieval real-time grand strategy. Knights of Honor II: Sovereign includes all the depth players desire while being the gateway game to the grand strategy genre, presenting the world as a living, breathing miniature, alive and ripe for the taking. Choose your royal court carefully and determine the destiny of your people, be it riches, conquest, intrigue, trade, or defeat! Raise armies to defend your lands or take war to the enemy—even jump into battle directly in action-packed RTS combat. The path is open: become the true Sovereign of your people.

Key Features:

Accessible Grand Strategy – From religion to city development, experience exciting depth with better approachability than ever.

– From religion to city development, experience exciting depth with better approachability than ever. Real-Time Gameplay – Medieval Europe comes alive, no turns needed.

– Medieval Europe comes alive, no turns needed. Royal Court – Appoint Marshalls, Clerics, Merchants, Diplomats, and Spies to exert your will across the land.

– Appoint Marshalls, Clerics, Merchants, Diplomats, and Spies to exert your will across the land. RTS Battles – Directly lead your armies in riveting RTS combat.

– Directly lead your armies in riveting RTS combat. Robust Multiplayer – Join with multiple friends to take on the challenges of medieval Europe.”

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign is on track to launch on PC via Steam at an unspecified release date.

