The Division 2 Gets An ‘Agent Briefing’ Video Today

The Division franchise has been one of Ubisoft’s more well-received and successful attempts to enter the multiplayer looter shooter space. The Division 2 was released back in 2019, but that hasn’t stopped developer Ubisoft Massive from continuing to support it even now. As announced in a post on the Ubisoft Forums, the company will be presenting an ‘Agent Briefing’ video at 10 AM ET today to recap recent and future events.

The Agent Briefing is a pre-recorded video that be streamed on Twitch. Ubisoft claims that it aims to “recap all the key beats” that are currently happening in The Division 2, as well as “in the coming months.”

In terms of what this content could include, there are plenty of options that would please dedicated players of The Division 2. Ubisoft Massive has already confirmed that the game will be supported beyond the currently ongoing Season 9.

Year 5 of the game is being worked on by the developer, and it includes the release of Season 10 later this month. The new season will give players new weapons and gear, two Apparel events, a new Manhunt, and the addition of Legendary difficulty to the Tidal Basin and Manning National Zoo Strongholds. That means that players can attempt to take on these strongholds with the risk of having no respawns or checkpoints available. Season 10 will also include new difficulty options for Countdown, but players must already own the Warlords of New York expansion to receive this. The developer plans to launch a public test server later in the month so that it can gather player feedback on the new difficulties for Countdown.

Season 11 of The Division 2 is also slated for later this year. Ubisoft Massive has mentioned that it will include a brand-new game mode and other unannounced content. Both Seasons 10 and 11 aim to continue the story of the game thanks to new Manhunt targets. Given how little we know about Season 11 right now, it would make sense if the developer plans to reveal some of these details in the Agent Briefing happening today.

The Division 2 is an open-world third-person shooter with an emphasis on online play and RPG mechanics. The game is set in a dismantled Washington D.C. It follows the first game in which a deadly virus crippled New York City and the world at large. A unit of sleeper agents among the population called The Division are called into action as a last resort countermeasure to save anything they can. Players can enjoy the story either alone or with friends as they earn gear and upgrade their character.

The Division 2 was originally released in 2019, and it is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and current-gen consoles thanks to backward compatibility.

