Star Wars: The Old Republic Expansion Releases In December

BioWare is celebrating a decade of their MMO, Star Wars: The Old Republic, with a brand new expansion called Legacy of the Sith. Announced in July, the expansion will include additional story content, new rewards, and gameplay features. Players can look forward to its release on December 14.

Star Wars: The Old Republic takes place after the establishment of peace between the Sith Empire and the Galactic Republic, more than 3,600 years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. According to BioWare’s original announcement, the expansion “Legacy of the Sith will send players to the darkest depths and farthest reaches of the galaxy and unlock the ability to choose your personal combat style.” The heart of the story takes players on a journey to uncover, returning character, Sith Darth Malgus’ “ultimate plan.”

In this new story, the Sith Empire has invaded Manaan in an effort to “seize its abundance of kolto, a vital medical resource on all sides of the war.” Players will need to “Battle through underwater facilities for control of the planet.” “Early 2022” will expand the world and allow players to visit the underwater dwellings of Manaan, the ruined Sith fortress on Elom, and the R-4 Anomaly. Additionally, Combat Styles will be introduced which allows players to “separate their Class Story from gameplay style for an even greater customization experience.”

Star Wars: The Old Republic was originally released on December 20, 2011. Although subscriptions have dwindled over the decade since it was released, the game has remained profitable. In 2019, EA announced The Old Republic had officially made a billion dollars in lifetime revenue, making it a massive financial success considering its development budget was $200 million. Now, Star Wars: The Old Republic will begin its 10th Anniversary Celebration next month with Legacy of the Sith which developers say will guide players into the “next ten years” of the game.

Source