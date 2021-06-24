Netflix Highlights Claire Redfield Images From Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

We’re starting to see quite a bit more work put towards the film and series adaptations when it comes to video game IPs. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the announcements of The Last of Us, Uncharted, Borderlands, and Resident Evil get picked up for an adaptation on either a film or a television series. For fans of these franchises, there’s plenty of anticipation for their upcoming releases into the marketplace. While some of these adaptations are further out than others, we do have Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness coming out next month.

Resident Evil is a massive IP where it started as a survival horror video game series before being adapted into massive blockbuster movies. Now we know that a Netflix series is coming out based around the IP next month. This series is called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness which will star the protagonists from Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. While both have gone their ways to help the world out from danger and mayhem, it looks like this series will be reuniting the two.

A new bio-threat is emerging and both characters will likely have to stop this threat from becoming a massive worldwide problem. We do have a trailer for the upcoming Netflix original series which you can view within the video player embedded above. However, Netflix has gone on to showcase a few image stills from the series in their official Twitter Netflix Geeked account. These images are of Claire Redfield so we can get a better look at her design for the series and costumes. However, there are also two images of a brand new character.

two weeks until RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS! here are some brand new images of Claire and Shen May to keep you going in the meantime pic.twitter.com/CermXJ2DUR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 24, 2021

This new character is of Shen May who we’ll get to know more about when the series comes out on July 8, 2021. Of course, there’s plenty of fans who are likely eager to see some images from the other leading protagonist of this series, Leon Kennedy. For now, we only have these images but again, we’re not having to wait too long before we’ll get a chance in watching this series unfold.

Source: Twitter