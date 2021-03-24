Fans Speculate Over Potential Cut Feature In Cyberpunk 2077

Easily for years one of the most anticipated video game titles that fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on was Cyberpunk 2077. Developed by the talented folks over at CD Projekt Red, after their incredible run from The Witcher IP, it left so many players worldwide with the thought that this studio couldn’t possibly fail. However, to a ton of players out there, that statement didn’t hold true as Cyberpunk 2077 had an extremely rocky launch.

After constantly getting delayed, fans were holding out hope that 2020 would see the launch of this video game. It took quite a few delays within 2020, but the developers were promising fans that this game would see a launch before 2021 hit. Unfortunately, the game launched with so many bugs, some of which were game-breaking preventing players from progressing forward. Not to mention that last-generation base console models were unable to even run the game.

Fans were incredibly disappointed over the work and it lead to returns across all the different platforms. While the developers were honoring returns, they were also committed to making this game not only playable but full of content to sway players back into the gameplay. It will be interesting to see the behind-the-scenes of this game development after this project is over, but some fans are still finding potential cut content.

Recently fans started to take it online and bring up the fact that the gun range was only one location and that players could only use it once during a single mission. This has left players wondering if this is another feature that was cut. Likewise, if it was cut, it will be interesting to see if CD Projekt Red developers will bring back this feature into the game with one of the planned free DLC updates planned. For now, we’re uncertain just what the developers have planned out as they have yet to showcase the upcoming DLC roadmap.

Source: Comicbook