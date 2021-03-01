Final Fantasy VII Remake Next Installment Will Use Full Power Of The PlayStation 5

The Final Fantasy franchise has dominated the JRPG genre over several console generations at this point. However, for years fans have been asking Square Enix to go back and deliver a remake for the Final Fantasy VII installment. This was an iconic PlayStation exclusive that had initially turned plenty of newcomers to the Final Fantasy franchise IP in general. However, it wouldn’t be until the PlayStation 4 launch that Square Enix would decide that they would finally deliver that remake fans have been pleading for.

However, the PlayStation 4 had enough power and features to make Final Fantasy VII feel like a brand new experience. As a result, the video game entered into production for episodic style installments rather than a full video game release. This allowed the studio to deliver some highly detailed gameplay moments while keeping the narrative journey. It took quite a few years to develop, but the first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the PlayStation 4 and soon a port will be released on the PlayStation 5.

Game director, Tetsuya Nomura, has spoken with Famitsu on the upcoming port. While we will see some new content added into the game along with visual improvements, faster load times, among other features, this port is not something that’s making use of the power of Sony’s PlayStation 5. According to Tetsuya Nomura, we won’t’ see that experience until the second installment releases for Final Fantasy VII Remake . That’s to be expected as this second installment would be built up with the PlayStation 5 hardware features readily available for developers to make use of.

Unfortunately, we don’t know just when that second installment will make its way out into the marketplace. Instead, we know that this Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PlayStation 5 port is coming out on June 10, 2021. Likewise, there are players on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms that are hopeful that they’ll see a port brought over for this game as well, but for now all we can do is wait and see if Square Enix makes any official announcements.