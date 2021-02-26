Final Fantasy 7: Remake Intergrade With Yuffie Coming In June

New content for Final Fantasy VII: Remake is on its way, and it stars everyone’s favorite ninja, Yuffie Kisaragi. Not only are we getting a new episode with Yuffie, but a PS5-specific definitive edition of the game called Intergrade will offer the complete version of the game, including some graphical upgrades.

The new episode, alongside the Intergrade edition, will launch on June 10. It stars Yuffie as she infiltrates Shinra HQ on the hunt for a rare materia, accompanied by a new character named Sonon. Yuffie, in her adorable Moogle poncho, at one point in the trailer crosses paths with Barret and Tifa, who are distressed at having lost Cloud. While the two stories may not converge within this episode, it’s likely they will in the next part of the remake, and this is intended to give us an introduction to Yuffie.

Not only will Intergrade feature a graphical glow-up, but if you’re transferring a version of the game from PS4 to PS5, you can get the upgrade to the PS5’s graphics for free. Yuffie’s story will still cost extra for those transferring, though. In addition to the upgrade, there will be a photo mode for snapping those perfect shots of Midgar. Square Enix has since clarified that Yuffie’s story will be PS5 exclusive, unfortunately for PS5 players.

For the sake of clarity, you can purchase Intergrade new for the PS5, which includes the PS5 version of the game as well as Yuffie’s story, or you can upgrade the PS4 version while purchasing Yuffie’s episode separately. If you haven’t already purchased the game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available for PS Plus subscribers — but note that this one isn’t available for the PS5 upgrade. Why, I don’t know, but if you get this free edition of the game from PS Plus, know that you can’t even pay for the PS5 upgrade.