Microsoft Is Testing xCloud Streaming On Web Browsers

When it comes to Microsoft there has been a push to bring out an Xbox experience to a wider audience. Rather than focusing on a new console platform, in particular, there is seemingly a push for a software service known as Xbox Game Pass. This was a service that was introduced well before the Xbox Series X/S platforms, but it’s been evolving as of lately. For instance, we’re seeing the service make a jump onto other platforms.

Xbox Game Pass was originally a means for those on the Xbox One to pay a subscription service that would allow players to install a large catalog of video games to enjoy as much as they pleased, just as long as they have an active subscription service. Since then we’ve seen it move to PC and the latest generation of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X/S. Going one step further, Microsoft introduced xCloud , a streaming feature for the Xbox Game Pass that would allow those on smartphones to stream the Xbox Game Pass catalog rather than having hardware such as a console or a gaming PC.

With that said, there is the xCloud service is being adapted to other platforms. Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, spoke of an interest in xCloud being a streaming service feature for several different platforms going as far as perhaps having a streaming HDMI stick that would just plug right into your television. All players would need is a stable internet connection and from there you would have all of the first-party releases of Microsoft right at launch along with a slew of third-party studio releases.

Now it looks like Microsoft is testing things out with web browsers for xCloud. Sources for The Verge alerted the publication that they are testing the project out before a public preview is made which even comes with an image that you can view in the tweet embedded below. Regardless, this would be a big step for Xbox Game Pass and the xCloud streaming feature which would offer more players the ability to enjoy some of the latest games when they previously may not have had access to running those titles.

Here’s a first look at Microsoft’s xCloud for the web https://t.co/kIjB9tIGoQ pic.twitter.com/4i2yGPxkru — The Verge (@verge) February 15, 2021