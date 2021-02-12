The Last Of Us Voice Actor Gives Pedro Pascal Full Support

We’ve started to see a real big influx of video games being adapted into both films and television series. It’s not out of the ordinary to see these adaptations take place, but few and far between are these adaptations as well-received as their video game title counterparts. With that said, there are more than a few adaptations that have players excited to see brought out into the market.

One of those productions that are coming out is The Last of Us. Naughty Dog is a highly skilled and beloved video game development studio that’s brought out more than a few incredible video game titles for Sony. This studio relies on a big cinematic feel for their video games so when it comes to adaptations, the source material would seemingly really help layout some great groundwork for their productions. As mentioned, The Last of Us is being adapted similar to Naughty Dog’s other iconic IP, Uncharted.

However, unlike Uncharted, The Last of Us is set to be an HBO live-action series which so far will be following the events of the first video game title. While we’ve known that this project was in the works since November of last year when HBO gave the production support, it’s been a fan speculation fest online. We’ve seen several actors and actresses get tossed out online as to who would make for a perfect Joel and Ellie, the two main protagonists of the video game.

This week we found out that actor Pedro Pascal, known for both his time on Game of Thrones along with his current series The Mandalorian, will be taking the role of Joel Miller . Likewise, another Game of Thrones cast member will be stepping into the role of Ellie, Bella Ramsey. Now that the news is out, fans have seemed to be ecstatic over the choices.

Another person of interest who is stoked to find Pedro Pascal will be taking the role of Joel is the voice actor of the character in The Last of Us series, Troy Baker. Troy Baker is an iconic voice actor in the video game industry, to begin with, but now knowing who will be taking the character he helped become such a popular hit with fans around the world, Troy too to his social media account to show his support. Likewise, he’s thrilled to see Bella Ramsey portray Ellie when the show finally releases.