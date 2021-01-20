The Medium PC System Requires Revealed

Bloober Team has made a name for themselves as a developer to deliver some rather incredible psychological horror games. These are the developers that brought out the likes of Layers of Fear, Observer, and most recently, Blair Witch. The video games have been notable hits for fans of the horror franchise and now we’re preparing to get our hands on the next video game release from this studio.

The Medium is the next video game title that Bloober Team is bringing out and it’s a project that the studio had made note of being quite big compared to their past releases. The studio reportedly had to hold off on releasing this game until the Xbox Series X would launch so there would be a console powerful enough to run this game.

Being a medium, players will be tasked with helping spirits trapped in this realm due to unfinished business. After helping these spirits out, they can move on and finally receive peace. Still, it’s a game that has piqued quite a few players wanting to dive into this game and it recently just received a new trailer that highlights the powers our medium has available throughout the campaign. You can check out that trailer in the video embedded above.

It’s worth pointing out that this game is launching on the PC platform as well. However, if you’re wanting the best experience, you best be sure to check if your PC can run the game with the PC system requirements. Fortunately, we have the requirements for this game now so you can compare the title requirements to your PC down below. Meanwhile, players can expect The Medium to launch on January 28, 2021, for the PC and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Minimum System Requirements 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

GPU: GeForce 1650 Super / GTX 1060, or AMD R9 390X

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 50GB

Recommended System Requirements 1080p

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 3700 X

GPU: GeForce GTX 1660 Super or AMD RX 5600XT 6GB

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 50GB