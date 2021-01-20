Several Features Reportedly Were Cut Out From Cyberpunk 2077

One of the biggest video game titles that released in 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077. However, it was also one of the more backlash and troublesome titles to release in a good while. CD Projekt Red was hyping this game up for years and after their massive success with The Witcher trilogy, fans were eager to dive into this next thrilling RPG title. Unfortunately, what players received instead of a compelling and immersive RPG experience was a bug-filled video title that couldn’t run on last-generation base consoles.

2020 was a pretty crummy year all around. Thanks to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, we couldn’t get through a week, much less a month, without something horrible hitting the headlines. Several video game projects we were eager to dive into was also pushed from 2020 to 2021 as studios started transitioning into working remotely rather than under the same roof. Despite all this, the folks over at CD Projekt Red was compelled to get Cyberpunk 2077 into players hand before 2020 wrapped.

The game might have been delayed a few times but ultimately we were able to see Cyberpunk 2077 hit store shelves on December 10, 2020. As mentioned, the title launched with several bugs and poor optimization performances for console platforms. This is leading to lawsuits against CD Projekt Red from investors while the head of this studio took to the internet to provide an apology video highlighting their hopes of getting the title optimized in time with a prelaunch patch.

– If you're wondering just how much Cyberpunk 2077 changed over the past decade: well, up until 2016, it was a third-person game. Features that were originally envisioned (wall-running, flying cars, car ambushes) were cut along the way (not atypical in game development) — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

Now according to a report from Jason Schreier, a reputable industry reporter, CD Projekt Red had a drastically different game before 2016. The studio was looking for a third-person perspective title along with a slew of features such as flying cars, car ambushes, to even wall-running. After all, being a futuristic title, it seemed like there are no limits to what you could see happen in Night City. However, the development team didn’t get much of a start in this project until the 2016 hit, and that those features were all cut out.

In conclusion: Cyberpunk was announced eight years ago, but development didn't really start until 2016. In 2018, they had little but a (mostly) fake demo. Most of the staff knew and openly said it wouldn't be ready for release in 2020. But management believed in CD Projekt Magic — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 16, 2021

That’s not too surprising as most games find features get cut out to get out the door on time. It will be interesting to see if any of these features will make a return to the video game after the title starts receiving DLC. However, even DLC at this point has been pushed back to allow the development team more time to further optimize the game.