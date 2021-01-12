Bethesda Unveils New Original Indiana Jones Video Game

MachineGames has finally revealed what their next project is set to be and it’s based on quite the popular blockbuster film IP. Thanks to a tweet that was sent out by Bethesda earlier today, we got the news of a brand new Indiana Jones video game is being developed, but details on what exactly we can expect from this studio and the upcoming game are scarce. For now, we at least know we’ll get to go on an epic adventure journey featuring everyone’s favorite archaeologist.

The Indiana Jones films are iconic. We have three really solid movies overall and while the latest installment was a flop, there is a ton of love for this franchise. Overall, the films follow Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford, as he embarks on grand quests. Everything from the Ark of the Covenant to the holy chalice is charted out and discovered by this archeologist. However, along the way Indiana Jones usually has to fight off a swarm of Nazis, tribal cults, and traps scattered throughout long-forgotten ancient ruins.

While the video game industry is a bit bare with Indiana Jones video games, there is always Uncharted which offers the same kind of style narrative. Today, Bethesda released a teaser revealing MachineGames is working on an Indiana Jones video game title. We know that this is a brand new original story and that Bethesda’s Todd Howard will be an executive producer behind the game. For those that are unaware of MachineGames, this is the development studio that brought out the rebooted Wolfenstein video game titles.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news! — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 12, 2021

For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what this Indiana Jones video game will be about, where it’s set according to the iconic films, and even if we’ll see Harrison Ford step in to voice his character. In the meantime, you can check out the teaser released from Bethesda above.

Source: Twitter