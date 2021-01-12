18 Best Levels Of 2020

A good level never goes away. Some of our favorite video game memories are related to levels — and 2020 delivered some amazing experiences in the level department. From desperate chases to cheerful parades, we’ve experienced an amazing assortment of wonderful (and weird) levels this year. All of these levels are great, and if you haven’t experienced them all yet, I highly recommend seeking them out ASAP. There’s no better time to play the best level of 2020 than right now.

Games embraced unique levels in a multitude of ways this year. Multiplayer games have specific maps fans love (or love to hate) and singleplayer games experimented with new ideas — turning a standard shooter franchise into a espionage-adventure game briefly. There were tense moments in abandoned suburbs, epic infiltrations, and chill explorations. They’ve all made an impact, and we’re going to include videos showcasing each unique stage. Despite all the chaos in the world, 2020 was a packed year for video games.

Revisit more lists on Gameranx:

Off Beat [Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time]

The first level on the list is a wildly creative ode to Mardis Gras. Resembling the big parade in New Orleans, this level is a one-of-a-kind asset rich environment, with living musical notes, instruments, skeletons and ghosts bouncing around to match the tune of the music. It’s a visual feast that exemplifies the best qualities of Crash 4.

Play It Safe [Cyberpunk 2077]

Cyberpunk 2077 was a disappointment to many fans, and it still delivered a handful of spectacular missions. ‘The Heist’ is an Act 1 standout, but my personal favorite appears in Act 2. The protagonist V must meet with a VIP during a massive parade through the sprawling streets of Japantown. The level takes you to the upper levels of the city, packed with people and crisscrossing skybridges as you stealthily clear out snipers to make way for the meeting. This mission even ends with one of the hardest boss fights in the game against a cyber-enhanced super ninja. It’s visually incredible and fulfills the promise of Cyberpunk 2077 for a brief moment.

Desperate Measures [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]

The latest Call of Duty takes a playful turn with its singleplayer campaign, throwing new gameplay gimmicks into practically every level. For my money, the best of these experiments appears in ‘Desperate Measures’, where the player takes the role of a Russian double agent as they help a CIA team infiltrate KGB HQ.

Before the Americans arrive, you must navigate the hallways undercover in search of a keycard. You can bring up a map of the building, and use a variety of different means to acquire the keycard — you can sneak into secure rooms, take out targets carrying keys with different kill methods, or even trick characters into killing each other. It’s a brilliant little FPS twist on the Hitman formula. I can’t say no to that.

Delve into the greatest levels of 2020. The list continues on the next page.