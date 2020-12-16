EA Play For Xbox Game Pass Won’t Be Available For PC Until 2021

Xbox Game Pass is a big subscription service that Microsoft is throwing out for players in hopes that they’ll take up on the monthly fee offer. Rather than focus on purely hardware and software sales, Microsoft is aiming to make a big ecosystem that will be friendly for players on a variety of devices. For instance, Microsoft had brought out their Xbox Game Pass subscription service to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Android, and soon iOS.

If you’re unfamiliar with this service, it’s essentially Microsoft’s catalog of video games for a small monthly fee. Rather than purchase new video game titles as they launch into the marketplace, which can be very expensive, Microsoft has made it to where players can purchase the service and enjoy a plethora of video game titles. You’ll find classic titles and the latest first-party video game titles from Microsoft.

Since Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media, you’ll also find quite a few more video game titles being added to the mix. It’s a big deal for Microsoft and we’re eager to see how Xbox Game Pass grows over this latest generation of video game consoles. After all, Microsoft had mentioned their interest in bringing out Xbox Game Pass to a wide variety of devices such as smart TVs which means if you have a stable internet connection, you could enjoy the latest AAA video game titles from Microsoft.

However, Microsoft has also partnered up with EA with their EA Play service. Now players can gain access to a wide range of EA video game titles on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Unfortunately, it’s going to take a bit longer before the service to get on the PC platform. In an update post from the official Xbox blog, it was unveiled that EA Play won’t be available for the Xbox Game Pass on PC until sometime in 2021. We’re not sure if this is an early 2021 launch or if we could potentially see this feature dragging out a bit before it’s readily available for players.

Source: Xbox