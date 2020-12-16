Xbox Game Pass Receives Skyrim

Microsoft really offered a new means to gaming. Instead of relying on players buying their own video game consoles platforms such as the Xbox Series X or the Xbox Series S, they opted to deliver a video game service. This Xbox Game Pass service has been around for a little while now and it’s allowed players to get a massive catalog of video games to enjoy right out of the gate. There’s no need to purchase titles anymore to get entertainment.

This subscription service only runs players $14 a month and with it, you get all of the first-class exclusives from Microsoft and quite a few third-party video game titles as well. That’s not bad especially since Microsoft doubled their first-party studio’s thanks to the purchase of ZeniMax Media. With this latest purchase players can also expect quite a few Bethesda games being added into the mix.

We’re happy to announce that The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim: Special XGP Edition-that-isn’t-really-a-special-edition-we-just-want-it-to-feel-special is available today! pic.twitter.com/uA25S0BnLG — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 15, 2020

Bethesda has a large catalog of video game titles and one of their biggest series is The Elder Scrolls. We’ve been waiting for a good long while to get our hands on the next installment but outside of knowing that a game in development, we don’t know really anything about it. However, their last mainline installment is a classic and one that’s still being put out on platforms today.

I’m, of course, referring to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This video game was a massive hit when it first launched and today you can enjoy it on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Those of you who have yet to enjoy this game can do so right now as the Special Edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on the Xbox Game Pass today. This will include the base game along with the expansions.

Source: Twitter