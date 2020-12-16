Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Releases In April 2021

We’ve seen a big surge lately for video game themed movies to hit production. After Sonic The Hedgehog made a massive impact in homes worldwide, it looked like there was no stop to what video games could be adapted into a live-action movie or series. This could be the next big wave for entertainment after the success of the Marvel comic book franchise. At any rate, these upcoming productions have quite a few fans eager to see how the adaptations hold up to the source material.

There’s a ton of productions in the works right now. We have Monster Hunter, Uncharted, The Last of Us, Halo, Resident Evil, among the growing list of productions that are hoping to get off the ground. One of those films that have been in the works for a little while now has been the reboot for Mortal Kombat. After the 1990s films, it seems that Mortal Kombat would once again hit theaters and home televisions next year. It’s been a weird year, to say the least, and it was uncertain if some films would even receive the fabled release for theaters.

Several studios were holding up the release of films in hopes that theaters will open back up after their closures around the world due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. Unfortunately, things don’t seem to be settling down and it looks like Warner Bros is no looking to hold off any longer. In fact, the company partnered up with HBO Max to deliver their 2021 movie releases for the streaming service at launch. That means everything that was set to hit theaters can no be enjoyed right away at your home. We’re sure that this would be a delight to quite a few of you who may want to hold off attending theaters during this particular time.

While we knew Warner Bros would be releasing their 2021 movies on HBO Max, it wasn’t until recently that we got word of just when Mortal Kombat would release in the year. Today, we’re finding out that Mortal Kombat would finally grace the world in both select theaters and HBO Max on April 16, 2021. This franchise is massive and we’re thrilled to get a chance in watching this iconic series get adapted into a live-action film once again.

Trailer in the new year. Sorry it took so long to get this out. pic.twitter.com/Jku86FYKo2 — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 14, 2020

Source: Twitter