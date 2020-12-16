Get Ready For Tales Of Arise Updates Next Year

A new Tales installment is in the works for 2021. Tales of Arise is a brand new journey from Bandai Namco Studios. Players will follow a story that revolves around two worlds, one that is set in a medieval time while the other has quickly advanced with technology. So far, we know that the two main protagonists will come from each world, but we’re still waiting to hear more about the premise of this upcoming title.

Regardless, if you’re a fan of the Tales games you’ll find that nothing drastic has changed. You’ll still find that the game will feature a variety of locations to explore, a unique cast of characters to interact with, and the classic Linear Motion Battle System. It’s a system that acts similar to an action RPG where players will be able to move freely to attack while building up various gauges to use more powerful attacks at an enemy.

Of course, that’s about all we know for Tales Of Arise. We’ve been waiting for more information to come out and it looks like we might have to wait a bit longer. Recently Tales Of Arise producer Yusuke Tomizawa was present during a Tales of Series 25th Anniversary stream where he alerted viewers that they can expect more information to come out in 2021.

Apparently, development is still going on without any issues. After all, there was a good transition period for several studios that put employees into working remotely rather than together in hopes of avoiding the spread of the coronavirus. However, 2021 will come with various information about the game that fans worldwide can get excited about. Unfortunately, we’re still not sure just when the game will hit the marketplace. Much like other projects in 2020, Tales of Arise was pushed back due to the coronavirus, and rather than slapping a 2021 launch window, the game has yet to receive any official release date.

Source: Siliconera