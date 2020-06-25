Tales of Arise Delay Pushes Game Out Of 2020 Launch Window

After its last release of Tales Berseria first hit the market back in 2016, a new installment to the Tales game is coming next year. Bandai Namco Entertainment is working on the next action RPG Tales of Arise at the moment for current-generation platforms. If you’re familiar with the Tales games, there are several installments available but they are not always connected, for instance, the previous installment could be enjoyed without having played any of the previous installments which will be the case for this upcoming title.

Tales of Arise doesn’t have a ton of information out right now, but we do know that the story will follow two characters from two completely different worlds, Dahna and Rena. One of the worlds has been fortunate enough to be built up with advanced technology while the other lives in a time that feels similar to the medieval era. As a result, the advanced world of Rena is able to take control of Dahna and force those that inhabit the world into slavery.

This was becoming quite the anticipated installment for fans of the Tales franchise, but it looks like those fans are going to be forced into waiting a bit longer than expected. It was announced earlier today that the title has been delayed after the team working on the game had been enduring remote work to ensure the game meets its intended release of sometime this year. According to Yusuke Tomizawa, the producer for the title, the game would be delayed in order for the developers to continue reaching a level of quality and experience that the team had originally envisioned.

Currently, the game is still slated for a release on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. However, what we don’t know is if this game will see a launch in 2021 or if it would also see a release on next-generation platforms. With no word on how far along development is with the game, we’re left waiting for an official statement on just when we may possibly see this game hit the market.

Source: Polygon