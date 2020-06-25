Star Wars Episode 1: Racer Launch Trailer is Short, but Sweet

LucasArts fan favorite racer title — Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is finally here on the current generation of consoles, and fans of the racer should be ecstatic!

The game was announced a couple of weeks ago, and the wait is over, as today the developers has released the official launch trailer for the remastered port. Fans of the Star Wars franchise, and those who love podracing, will get the most out of this game, as that’s what it is all about! The new trailer is super short, but it manages to showcase the game pretty nicely.

Check out the launch trailer for Star Wars Episode 1: Racer down below:

Description

The fan favorite racer is back!

Take control of a podracer speeding through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line.



Key Features:

– Choose from 25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell

– Race on tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare

– Work with Pit Droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration

– Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times.

In related news, in a recent fireside chat with EA executives, it appears that EA is finding their partnership to be good standing order with Disney and Lucas.

They feel that the games released were incredibly successful with both units moved and sales. After their latest title released by development studio Respawn Entertainment, which was the hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it looks like we can expect a new influx of games coming out in the near future. Learn more about EA doubling down on Star Wars titles right here!

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer is now available for the PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch. Are you planing on picking up the fan favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube