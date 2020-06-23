EA Will Double Down On Star Wars IP

After Disney purchased Lucas, it came with the incredibly popular Star Wars IP. Say what you will about the film franchise after its purchase, there was still plenty of love and interest with each and every Star Wars game that comes out into the market. After all, there are so many options for video games with the IP. It can range from RPG, FPS, RTS, not to mention the wide variety of settings, locations, and characters. With the purchase of Star Wars, Disney allowed EA to take control of the IP for a line of different video game titles.

With the purchase, we received a few different games both for consoles, PC, and mobile devices. In a fireside chat with EA executives, it appears that EA is finding their partnership to be good standing order with Disney and Lucas. They also feel that the games released were incredibly successful with both units moved and sales. After their latest title released by development studio Respawn Entertainment, which was the hit Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it looks like we can expect a new influx of games coming out in the near future.

Apparently, the double down may start with their next video game release which is a space dogfight title called Star Wars: Squadrons. This will take place in a part of the cinematic history that is not viewed. Set right after Return of the Jedi and the destruction of the second Death Star, we will see both sides of the war continue on. We’re also likely to see some new characters and moments in Star Wars that will be considered canon.

With that said, there’s no word on just what EA’s studios are working on next for the Star Wars IP. While the films may have taken a hit with some fans, the video game titles will continue to find an audience both in the form of veterans and newcomers to the franchise.

Source: Gamespot