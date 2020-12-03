CD Projekt Red Are Taking Down Content From Cyberpunk 2077 

2020 was quite the hyped-up year for the video game industry. We knew there was the upcoming launch of the next-generation video game consoles along with a slew of anticipated video game titles. However, what we didn’t expect to happen was a worldwide health pandemic outbreak. This coronavirus had put a change to how we handle our daily lives and forced several employees to work from home.

While developers transitioned into working remotely, this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak didn’t sway either Sony or Microsoft from delaying their console platforms. Both consoles managed to release in November of 2020, but that couldn’t be said for several video game titles. Because there was a transition of employees having to work remotely, there was a delay in quite a few projects that got pushed into 2021.

One title that didn’t get delayed out of this year is Cyberpunk 2077. This is one game that has been incredibly hyped and anticipated. While originally slated in April, the game would get delayed four times that eventually brought the game to a December launch date. Fortunately, it’s looking like things won’t be delayed any longer especially since more players are getting their hands on copies of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here's what you need to know about creating your #Cyberpunk2077 video content before the release: pic.twitter.com/QBCCxAX0E2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

It’s looking like several copies are surfacing online from consumers that obtained them early through various retailers. This is not unusual as several games tend to get a few units shipped out ahead by mistake. However, CD Projekt Red is making sure that nothing gets uploaded online ahead of launch. While the studio had made sure to make this game suitable for online content creators, they have made it clear that anything uploaded or streamed ahead of launch will be removed online. For now, it looks like you can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to not only be available for purchase but viewed online on December 10, 2020.









Source: Twitter