Cyberpunk 2077 Still Scheduled For December Release

Easily, one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. From the development team that brought out the successful RPG series, The Witcher, CD Projekt Red is been under a magnifying glass with fans eagerly awaiting their next immersive and highly detailed RPG experience. While this is a game that’s bound to make a massive splash in the marketplace when it launches, the big thing fans are hoping for right now is a confirmed release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 is heavily anticipated and each day more hype builds for this behemoth of a title. We’ve sat through the various trailers and Night City Streams, but as we inch closer and closer to that December release date, some of us might be forgetting to breathe. It’s a bit comical to even have to report this but it still looks like Cyberpunk 2077 is being released on December 10, 2020.

We’ve had to endure a few delays for this game in the past and it was the last delay that really took players by surprise. For starters, this game was initially slated for a launch in April but that was delayed to September. Not long after the game was pushed back once again to November. However, the game had hit gold status and we had several confirmations that Cyberpunk 2077 was going to make its release date in November.

Then seemingly out of nowhere, the game got delayed again. This time it pushed Cyberpunk 2077 to December 10, 2020, which had plenty of fans baffled. Now that we’re gearing towards that December 10, 2020, release date, we’re cautiously looking at CD Projekt Red’s various social accounts in hopes that no brightly yellow background memo pops up alerting of yet another delay. Again, knock on wood here, but it seems that this game is not going to miss the December 10, 2020 launch.

Recently, CD Projekt Red held financial results where it seems that the game is on track for launch and that we can expect the games to continue shipping out into various retailers and markets. All we have to do is wait. Wait and hope that is.









Source: PC Gamer