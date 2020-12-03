Cyberpunk 2077 Day One Patch 56 GB Install Is A Hoax 

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles of this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. For years fans have been hyping this game up and for good reason. It’s being developed by CD Projekt Red, the same development team that brought out the incredibly successful The Witcher trilogy. Now we can prepare for the next thrilling RPG title which has looked to be quite a heavy hitter from the various trailers and streams dissecting a variety of gameplay elements.

We’ve seen everything from the lore, gameplay, to the development process covered so far with Cyberpunk 2077. There’s not much left to surprise players until the game officially drops this month. However, what has had publications reporting and showcasing online is a day one patch file size. Cyberpunk 2077 comes in at over 70 GB but we knew that there would be a day one patch for players to install that further optimizes and clears out bugs that are discovered.

As you might have seen, some lucky gamers managed to get copies of the game early. In fact, they are sharing proof of this online and one of those gamers took online to note that the day one patch comes in at over 50 GB. This was quite alarming and publications started to spread this information around online. Before this got out of hand CD Projekt Red’s Fabian Mario Dohla took to Twitter and alerted followers that this wasn’t the case.

Korrekt. Ist kein Patch, den gibt es noch nicht. — Fabian Mario Döhla (@fabiandoehla) December 2, 2020

According to the Tweet translation, this is not the patch which means the install is from the base game still. However, the patch that they will be releasing for the game at launch is not even available yet. So far, we don't know anything about the day one patch at least nothing in terms of its size, but you can at least rest easy knowing that we're not dealing with over 50 GB of additional install storage.









Source: Push Square, Twitter