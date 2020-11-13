Cyberpunk 2077 Will Have Another Night City Wire This Month

Easily one of the most anticipated video games for 2020 has been CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 video game. After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, CD Projekt Red confirmed that 2020 would be the year that Cyberpunk 2077 would finally launch into the marketplace. However, there’s been a slew of delays that hit this game which has actually pushed the game near 2021. With that said, CD Projekt Red has been feeding more information about the game out into the public on a regular basis.

While fans were expecting Cyberpunk 2077 to finally hit the market this month, CD Projekt Red unveiled last month that they had to push Cyberpunk 2077 back into December. This was apparently due to the development team needing more time to optimize the video game for select platforms. However, rather than going through this month without anything new for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, the development team has another Night City Wire to stream.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Night City Wires, these are online streams that CD Projekt Red highlights a variety of areas about the game. We got streams dedicated to gameplay, characters, locations, and vehicles, just to name a few. Now it looks like the fifth Night City Wire will be based around Keanu Reeves’ character he portrays within the game, Johnny Silverhand. This character will play an important role in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 and it looks like we’ll get a bit more insight about him in the stream.

Yo, choombas!



Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!



Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET



See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

This stream is set to take place on November 19, 2020, through the official CD Projekt Red Twitch account. Those of you interested in sitting in will want to make sure to log online at 9 AM PT. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

