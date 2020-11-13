PlayStation Plus Collection Accessible On PS4 If You Redeem Games On PS5

2020 is an interesting year, to say the least. There have been quite a few downs this year but for the video game industry, we at least have the next-generation video game console platforms. Both Sony and Microsoft have their new console platforms out markets and while it’s not easy to pick one up, the PlayStation 5 does come with a unique benefit. If you haven’t heard already, the PlayStation 5 can access the PlayStation Plus Collection.

There was a ton of great games released on the PlayStation 4 over the years. However, that doesn’t mean that everyone had a chance to play through them. In fact, there are so many games released that more than a few titles likely slipped past and made it on your backlog. Fortunately, Sony is offering a means to go back and play some of the more iconic hits on the PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Plus subscription. Now, this particular benefit is only redeemable on the PlayStation 5, but it looks like you can gain access to the PlayStation 4 afterward.

The PlayStation Plus Collection adds several great video game titles for players to download just as long as they are PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you didn’t catch the list prior, check out some of the games you can quickly gain access to.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

It looks like the game collection can be accessible on the PlayStation 4, but there is a catch. If you already own a PlayStation 5 and redeemed these games, then you can find them on your PlayStation 4 library as well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there is any workaround to getting these titles unless you already own a PlayStation 5.

Source: Twisted Voxel