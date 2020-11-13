Resellers Are Flipping Next-Gen Consoles For Thousands Of Dollars Online

2020 was quite the anticipated year for the video game industry. This would be the year that both Microsoft and Sony would be bringing out their next-generation video game console platforms. Of course, we didn’t quite expect a worldwide pandemic outbreak to happen which put more than a few obstacles in not only these two companies’ way but everyone’s daily lives. Despite the virus outbreak, nothing was going to stop either console from hitting the marketplace on time. Now we have the likes of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5 available.

Well, those consoles are available mainly to those that pre-ordered in time. In fact, some of those consumers that pre-ordered on time could be left waiting on a unit until the very end of December. It’s a rough year for everyone and as you can likely expect, the launch for both of these consoles was going to be a bit tight in certain markets. There’s always a high demand for new console releases, but add in the fact that the world is in a pandemic with these consoles seemingly in short supply, there are not many consumers can do about purchasing a unit.

Some of us may have to wait a good while before we can freely go to a retailer either locally or online for a unit. However, just as we experienced with the recent lockdowns around the world, consoles are quickly being bought up and flipped online. Now it’s always a tough thing to see especially if you’re in the market for the console, but resellers are throwing up their consoles for well over retail price. In fact, doing a search for some of these consoles online will reveal that sellers are seeking thousands of dollars.

Remember, these consoles are about $500 so seeing this much of a price jump online is quite shocking. However, for some consumers, it may be worth overspending a bit just to secure a unit. We’re not sure just how quickly we’ll see these units become readily available in marketplaces worldwide either. For now, it looks like if you didn’t pre-order, you might be waiting a good little while before a console is back in stock at your preferred retailers or you’ll have to fork over a pretty penny to a reseller online.

Source: VGC