Todd Howard Tells Fans That Starfield News Is A Long Ways Off

Bethesda has been around for years and it’s a studio that has a proven track record. For fans that are looking to get into a great RPG experience, the likes of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout tends to come up. Of course, those games take a long time to develop, but the development studio is widely known for those two particular IPs. That may change up as Bethesda has been working on a brand new IP called Starfield. Unfortunately, news about what Starfield will be is rather scarce and it’s going to stay that way.

Todd Howard from Bethesda recently spoke at the Develop: Brighton Conference where Starfield came up in discussion. It was during E3 2018 that we got the news of this IP but there wasn’t anything more than a small teaser highlighting the title. According to Todd Howard, the studio wanted to alert fans of what was in the works and that’s why we got the initial reveal well before its near completion. As a result, this IP has been something of a mystery, and it’s at least one title that’s slated to come out before our next chapter of The Elder Scrolls.

What we do know from the recent conference is that there is procedural generated content being featured in the game which should offer more elements of surprise for fans. However, outside of that, it’s going to be a while before we get more information. Todd Howard made mention that the studio is still working on the game but the thought of putting effort into marketing would only delay production for the studio. This could be a good plan for Bethesda as we can look back at Cyberpunk 2077 which has had several marketing events but continued to get delayed.

Perhaps waiting until the game is really aimed for a release date that’s realistic for the studio would be better for the team. Likewise, we’re uncertain if this game will end up being an Xbox exclusive since Bethesda will be under Microsoft’s control thanks to the ZeniMax Media purchase. Unfortunately, just when we’re going to get our next real insight into the game remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can check out the only teaser released for Starfield down below.

Source: Gamesradar